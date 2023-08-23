Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Petty... grow up...' Congress faces backlash for crediting Nehru, not ISRO after Chandrayaan-3 Moon landing

    The Congress party, eager to take credit for the Chandrayaan-3's success, shot out a post on micro-blogging site X (formerly Twitter) that is now earning the Grand Old Party severe backlash.
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 23, 2023, 8:28 PM IST

    India is celebrating the flawless landing executed by the Vikram landing module of the Indian Space Research Organisation's Chandrayaan-3 Moon mission on lunar soil. Yet, shocking politics erupted just minutes after the historic achievement. The Congress party, eager to take credit for the Chandrayaan-3's success, shot out a post on micro-blogging site X (formerly Twitter) that is now earning the Grand Old Party severe backlash.

    Moments after Chandrayaan-3 landed on the lunar surface, the Congress party posted: "Congratulations to all the countrymen including ISRO on the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the surface of the Moon. Seeing the need for space research in the future, Pandit Nehru had laid the foundation of ISRO. It is the result of his foresight that today India is setting new records in the field of space research all over the world."

    "Today, we reflect back on the scientific outlook and vision of independent India’s first PM Jawaharlal Nehru ji who laid the foundation of Indian space research," another post said.

    Post after post followed extolling the Congress party's Prime Ministers, including Nehru and Indira Gandhi. Not one mention of the scientists of the ISRO who had worked tirelessly to ensure the tricolour flies proudly on the Moon after the disappointment faced with Chandrayaan-2.

    Finally, the Congress party shared party president Mallikarjun Kharge's post in which he said, "We are deeply indebted to the remarkable hard work, unparalleled ingenuity and unflinching dedication of our scientists, space engineers, researchers and everyone involved in making this mission a triumph for India."

    But the damage had already been done. Social media users slammed the Congress party for being eager to take credit for the lunar glory. 

    One user said, "Despicable. Nothing at all about ISRO or Scientists. It is just ONE family for Congress. No wonder they even named a site on the Moon after Nehru." Another user said, "Instead of doing petty politics, for once, start applauding the efforts of current scientists." Take a look at some more posts.

    Last Updated Aug 23, 2023, 8:28 PM IST
