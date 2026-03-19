A property dealer, Chamanpreet Singh, was shot dead in a daylight attack in Chandigarh’s Sector 9 after leaving a gym. Two bike-borne assailants fired around 12 shots. Police suspect gang rivalry or an extortion link, as the victim had earlier reported threats. A social media post by gangster Lucky Patial claimed responsibility.

A shocking murder in broad daylight has shaken residents of Chandigarh. A property dealer was shot dead just minutes after stepping out of a gym in Sector 9, one of the city’s busiest and most secure areas. The victim, identified as Chamanpreet Singh, also known as Chini Kubaheri, was attacked on Wednesday afternoon, as reported by the Times of India. The incident happened near Madhya Marg, a major road close to important government offices. Police say the killing was quick, planned and carried out with confidence, raising serious concerns about safety in the city.

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What happened at the scene

According to early reports, Chamanpreet Singh had just finished his workout and was getting into his SUV when two attackers arrived on a motorcycle. Within seconds, they opened fire.

Investigators said around 12 bullets were fired in rapid succession. The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds and collapsed inside his vehicle.

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CCTV footage from the area shows a chilling sequence. As the SUV began to move, one gunman approached from the side and fired through the passenger window. When the injured victim tried to escape, the attacker ran around the vehicle and fired again at close range.

The viral video SUV rolled forward briefly before stopping. The attacker fled from the spot.

Victim rushed to hospital but dies

After the shooting, the injured man was rushed to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGI) in the same vehicle. However, doctors confirmed that he had died due to heavy blood loss before reaching the hospital.

Police teams reached the crime scene soon after the incident. They recovered 12 empty cartridges, which matched the number of shots believed to have been fired. A forensic team was also called to collect evidence and examine the scene in detail.

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Attack near high-security zone raises alarm

The location of the murder has added to the concern. Sector 9 is not a remote area. It is close to key government buildings, including the Chandigarh Administration headquarters and the office of the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP).

Such a bold attack in a high-security zone has raised questions about how the attackers managed to carry out the crime and escape so easily. Residents and business owners in the area said they were shocked and scared after hearing the gunshots.

Threats and extortion angle under probe

Police sources revealed that the victim had earlier received threats.

He had reportedly filed a complaint about an extortion demand of Rs 50 lakh. The demand is believed to be linked to members of the Bambiha gang, a known criminal group active in parts of Punjab and nearby regions.

Investigators are now examining whether the murder was connected to this extortion case.

They are also looking into the possibility of gang rivalry or any past disputes involving the victim.

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Officials said all angles are being explored, and no conclusion has been reached yet.

Gangster claims responsibility on social media

Hours after the killing, a social media post surfaced in which gangster Lucky Patial claimed responsibility for the attack. The post, written in Punjabi, suggested that the murder was part of an ongoing gang conflict. It also accused the victim of acting as an 'informant' against the group.

The post further linked the victim to a previous killing, but police have not confirmed any such connection.Authorities have said that the claim is being verified and cannot be treated as official until proven.

Pattern of rising violence in the city

This is not an isolated case. Police records show that this is the fourth firing incident in Chandigarh in less than three months.

In December 2025, another man was shot dead in Sector 26 in a case linked to a different gang. In January, shooters opened fire outside a businessman’s house in Sector 21, leaving behind a note and making extortion demands.

Officials believe these incidents may be connected to rising tensions between rival gangs operating in the region. There are also concerns that criminals from outside the city are entering Chandigarh to carry out targeted attacks.

The latest killing has created fear among residents. Many people said they no longer feel safe, especially after a series of violent incidents in public places. Local business groups have also expressed concern. They said such attacks can affect daily life and create panic among citizens.

Some residents have called for more police patrols, better surveillance, and stronger intelligence systems to track criminal activities.

Experts call for urgent action

Former officials and experts have warned that the situation needs urgent attention.

They say Chandigarh, once known as a safe and peaceful city, is now seeing a rise in serious crimes. Experts believe that strong action, including targeted operations against gangs and better coordination between police units, is needed to control the situation.

They also stressed the importance of quick investigation and strict punishment to create fear among criminals.

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Police action and investigation

Police have registered a case and launched a manhunt for the attackers. Initial findings suggest that the suspects fled towards Mohali after the shooting. A motorcycle believed to have been used in the crime has been recovered. Investigators are checking CCTV footage from nearby areas to trace the route taken by the attackers.

Officials said teams are working to identify and arrest those involved as soon as possible.

They also assured the public that security will be increased in sensitive areas.

The killing of Chamanpreet Singh has once again highlighted the growing concern over organised crime in Chandigarh. With multiple incidents in recent months, many residents feel the city is changing.