A young doctor in Chandigarh has quit her job on the very first day. She exposed a private hospital for forcing doctors to admit patients to the ICU unnecessarily, just to make more money. Her video explaining the whole thing has now gone viral.

Chandigarh: A young doctor quit her job at a private hospital on her very first day after seeing how patients were allegedly being cheated for money. She posted a video on Instagram explaining why she resigned, and it has gone completely viral on social media. Following the video, there has been massive criticism online against hospitals that try to fleece patients. The incident has started a big discussion about patient safety and ethics in the medical profession.

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All About the Money, Not the Patient!

A young doctor has resigned from a well-known hospital, explaining how private hospitals can sometimes deceive patients just to make a bigger profit. The doctor who resigned is Dr. Prabhleen Kaur, an Internal Medicine Specialist from Chandigarh. She has accused the hospital of unnecessarily admitting patients and moving them to the ICU just to increase its revenue. In her video, Dr. Prabhleen Kaur mentioned that the hospital is owned by a senior gynecologist in Chandigarh.

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'Just Put Every Patient in the ICU!'

"They were admitting almost every patient who walked in, whether it was medically needed or not," the doctor claimed in her video. She also said that patients' ICU stays were being stretched for no reason, just to inflate the hospital bills. The doctor alleged that a senior doctor at the hospital was controlling all these unnecessary treatments. "No salary or position is more important than patient safety and medical ethics," she stated clearly in her video.

Huge Outrage on Social Media

The video went viral almost instantly, with hundreds of people sharing it. Many have praised the young doctor for her honesty and courage. Several people from the healthcare field have also applauded her actions. "You have shown the true meaning of the oath to protect patients," one user commented. Others expressed their anger about the systemic corruption in the country. While one person wrote, "All doctors are thieves," another user alleged, "Private hospitals only work for profit, they don't care about human lives."