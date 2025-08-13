Across all AIIMS, roughly one-third of faculty positions are vacant. While the government allows hiring retired faculty and visiting professionals, higher private sector salaries and lack of research time at AIIMS continue to drive the exodus.

New Delhi: An alarming trend of doctors leaving the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has emerged. According to reports, 429 resignations were accepted across 20 AIIMS campuses between 2022 and 2024 based on government data shared in Parliament. The resignations, largely to join private sector jobs, highlight a growing concern over faculty shortages at the country’s premier medical institutions. The highest number of departures came from AIIMS Delhi, the national capital, with 52 doctors resigning during the period. Other institutes recording significant resignations include AIIMS Rishikesh (38), AIIMS Raipur (35), AIIMS Bilaspur (32), and AIIMS Mangalagiri (30). This exodus comes at a time when many AIIMS are grappling with an acute shortage of faculty members.

One in Three Faculty Posts Remain Vacant

Government data indicates that nearly one-third of faculty positions across all 20 AIIMS remain unfilled. In AIIMS Delhi, 462 out of 1,306 sanctioned faculty posts (35%) are vacant. AIIMS Bhopal has 71 vacant positions (23%), while AIIMS Bhubaneswar reports 103 vacancies (31%). The percentage of vacant positions in other AIIMS ranges from 20% to 35%. Non-faculty roles such as nurses, OT technicians, and other critical staff positions are also significantly understaffed.

To address these shortages, the government has allowed retired faculty from Institutes of National Importance and other government medical colleges to be hired on a contract basis up to the age of 70 for professor, additional professor, and associate professor positions in new AIIMS. Additionally, a visiting faculty scheme has been introduced, enabling academic professionals from India and abroad to contribute to teaching at the new AIIMS campuses.

Private Sector Pulls Talent

Despite these measures, doctors cite other factors driving resignations. A senior AIIMS physician who recently moved to the private sector explained, “Over the past few years, the focus has shifted heavily towards clinical services. Many of us lack ‘protected time’ for research, which is crucial for career development. This is a major reason for the brain drain.” The senior doctor also noted that private hospitals offer salaries four to ten times higher than AIIMS, making them an attractive alternative for medical professionals.