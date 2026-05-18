The video quickly spread across X and other social media platforms, where thousands of users shared reactions.

Many people said religious journeys should be about peace, devotion and humility, not anger and status.

One user wrote, “The quickest way to lose respect is saying ‘Tu jaanta nahi main kaun hoon.’”

Another person commented that people now visit holy places more for reels, photos and social media attention than for devotion.

Several users criticised the woman for threatening a worker who was helping pilgrims on the difficult mountain route.

Some people said everyone is equal before God and that such behaviour does not belong at a religious site like Kedarnath.

While going to Kedarnath or coming back These kind of attitude if person have Shiv will punish asap so don’t curse her here bcoz sab ko apni apni aukat jaldi dikadega Shankar ji — Manoj Kumar Ramalingam (@rmanojramm) May 18, 2026

Woman riding to Kedarnath argues with mule handler over a minor issue: “One phone call from me & you’ll be arrested. You don’t know who I am!”



Entitlement at a holy site💀 pic.twitter.com/kCATHgainW — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) May 18, 2026

Arre wah madam, full big shot energy 😂

Going to Kedarnath for blessings but threatening a poor horse handler with 'one phone call' and 'you don’t know who I am'?

Next level devotion unlocked ego on full display while riding a horse to meet God.

Hope the darshan gives her some… — Beep India (@beepindia) May 18, 2026

A user wrote, “What is the use of visiting Kedarnath if you cannot leave your ego behind?”

Some users defend the mule handlers

While many criticised the woman, a few users also said mule handlers and pony operators on pilgrimage routes can sometimes behave carelessly.

One user commented that people should not judge only from a short video clip and that mule riders can also face safety problems during the journey.

Another user pointed out that riders can get injured if equipment attached to the saddle is not properly managed.

Still, the threatening tone used in the video remained the biggest reason behind the online outrage.