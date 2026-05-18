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'You Don't Know Who I Am': Woman's Argument With Mule Handler During Kedarnath Yatra Sparks Outrage
A video from Kedarnath Yatra route in Uttarakhand has gone viral after a woman threatened a local guide, saying, “You don’t know who I am” and warning that 'one phone call' could send him to jail. The argument began over minor issue during the ride.
Kedarnath argument video sparks debate online
A video from the Kedarnath Yatra route in Uttarakhand has gone viral after a woman riding a horse was seen angrily arguing with a horse handler during the pilgrimage.
The woman, upset over what appeared to be a minor issue during the ride, was heard threatening the handler and repeatedly saying, “You don’t know who I am.”
The incident triggered massive discussion online, with many social media users criticising the woman’s behaviour and questioning why people visit religious places with anger and arrogance.
What the viral video shows
In the clip, the woman can be seen sitting on a mule while shouting at the handler in Hindi. She tells him that he made a mistake and claims that a cylinder attached to the saddle hurt her.
The woman can be heard saying, “It is your fault… you don’t know who I am… with one phone call you will be arrested.”
She further threatens to call the local Superintendent of Police and repeatedly says that she only needs “one call” to send him to jail.
Throughout the argument, the mule handler (local guide) appears quiet and nervous. He keeps nodding his head and listening to the woman while she continues scolding him.
This woman was going to Kedarnath Temple riding on a horse.
Over some minor issue, she started arguing with the horse handler.
Showing anger at the horse handler, the woman said, “With just one phone call from me, you’ll get arrested right now. You don’t know who I am yet.” pic.twitter.com/NWgYyghiWJ
— Saffron Chargers (@SaffronChargers) May 18, 2026
The exact reason behind the argument has not been officially confirmed.
Social media reacts strongly
The video quickly spread across X and other social media platforms, where thousands of users shared reactions.
Many people said religious journeys should be about peace, devotion and humility, not anger and status.
One user wrote, “The quickest way to lose respect is saying ‘Tu jaanta nahi main kaun hoon.’”
Another person commented that people now visit holy places more for reels, photos and social media attention than for devotion.
Several users criticised the woman for threatening a worker who was helping pilgrims on the difficult mountain route.
Some people said everyone is equal before God and that such behaviour does not belong at a religious site like Kedarnath.
While going to Kedarnath or coming back These kind of attitude if person have Shiv will punish asap so don’t curse her here bcoz sab ko apni apni aukat jaldi dikadega Shankar ji
— Manoj Kumar Ramalingam (@rmanojramm) May 18, 2026
Woman riding to Kedarnath argues with mule handler over a minor issue: “One phone call from me & you’ll be arrested. You don’t know who I am!”
Entitlement at a holy site💀 pic.twitter.com/kCATHgainW
— Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) May 18, 2026
Arre wah madam, full big shot energy 😂
Going to Kedarnath for blessings but threatening a poor horse handler with 'one phone call' and 'you don’t know who I am'?
Next level devotion unlocked ego on full display while riding a horse to meet God.
Hope the darshan gives her some…
— Beep India (@beepindia) May 18, 2026
A user wrote, “What is the use of visiting Kedarnath if you cannot leave your ego behind?”
Some users defend the mule handlers
While many criticised the woman, a few users also said mule handlers and pony operators on pilgrimage routes can sometimes behave carelessly.
One user commented that people should not judge only from a short video clip and that mule riders can also face safety problems during the journey.
Another user pointed out that riders can get injured if equipment attached to the saddle is not properly managed.
Still, the threatening tone used in the video remained the biggest reason behind the online outrage.
Debate over pilgrimage culture
The viral clip has also restarted discussion about changing behaviour at major religious sites.
Many users said spiritual journeys are increasingly becoming tourist activities driven by social media culture.
Some argued that pilgrims should walk to the temple if possible instead of treating the yatra as a luxury outing.
Others raised concerns about animal welfare and demanded better transport systems, including ropeways or cable cars, to reduce dependence on horses and mules.
No official statement yet
So far, there has been no official statement from Uttarakhand Police or temple authorities regarding the viral video.
The identity of the woman has also not been confirmed publicly.
However, the clip continues to circulate widely online, with many people debating respect, privilege, devotion and behaviour at religious places.
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