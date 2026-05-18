Union Minister George Kurian pledges central support for Kerala's new UDF government, while CM VD Satheesan announces new welfare measures, including free bus rides for women and a dedicated department for senior citizens.

Minister of State for Minority Affairs and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying George Kurian on Monday said the new government in Keralam would receive full support from the Centre, while stressing that it must effectively implement centrally sponsored schemes, including the Ayushman Vayojana and PM SHRI initiatives. He urged the Keralam government to ensure smooth execution of welfare programmes and "internal opposition within the ruling alliance should not be allowed to weaken the governance system."

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UDF Govt Announces Welfare Measures

Meanwhile, Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan on Monday announced a series of welfare measures for grassroots workers, women and senior citizens after the first cabinet meeting of the newly sworn-in UDF government. Addressing a press conference, the Chief Minister said the government will provide free rides on Keralam State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses for women from June 15, implementing the UDF's guarantee. He said that the model draws inspiration from Japan's public transport system, which the state aims to study and adapt.

He further said that the government will constitute a dedicated Department for the Elderly, making Keralam the first state in India to have a separate ministry/department for senior citizens. Highlighting the challenges of an ageing population in the state, the Chief Minister said the true measure of a civilised society lies in how it treats its elderly, adding that Keralam aims to present itself as a model for elder care and welfare. (ANI)