Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Senior Doctors at Calcutta Medical threaten mass resignation in solidarity with juniors

    Senior doctors have threatened mass resignation in support of the junior doctors' movement. Senior doctors have started resigning from various medical colleges and hospitals in the state.

    Senior Doctors at Calcutta Medical Threaten Mass Resignation in Solidarity with Juniors
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Oct 9, 2024, 10:19 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 9, 2024, 10:19 AM IST

    News of the mass resignation of senior doctors in solidarity with the junior doctors' movement is spreading everywhere. On Tuesday afternoon, senior doctors resigned en masse from RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. Following this, the state government was warned about the mass resignation of senior doctors of Calcutta Medical College. Senior doctors of Calcutta Medical College have also threatened to resign if the demands of the juniors are not met within 24 hours.

    The call for mass resignation among senior doctors to send a message of solidarity to the junior doctors' movement has started spreading to various government hospitals beyond RG Kar. It started with RG Kar first, and later, it spread to Calcutta Medical College as well. Senior doctors were also seen sitting on a symbolic hunger strike beside the protesters at Dharmatala. Many senior doctors have joined the symbolic hunger strike on their initiative, some for 12 hours, some for 24 hours.

    Seven representatives of 'West Bengal Junior Doctors Front' are on hunger strike at Dharmatala with 10-point demands. This hunger strike program started last Saturday. The first six sat on hunger strike. Later, Junior Doctor Aniket Mahato of RG Kar also joined the hunger strike. Senior doctors have supported the demands of the junior doctors from the very beginning. They handled the pressure of patients during the junior doctors' strike. Worked overtime as needed. On the advice of the seniors, the juniors discussed withdrawing from the strike and exploring other methods of agitation.

    Senior doctors of Calcutta Medical College said, “Junior doctors are fighting for justice. They are back from strike and serving patients ward to ward. However, we are concerned about the health of the junior doctors on hunger strike.'' Senior doctors also agreed with the demands of the junior doctors. He requested that the health of junior doctors be considered sensitively. Senior doctors of Calcutta Medical College have also warned of mass resignation if the government does not discuss with the junior doctors by Wednesday.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Delhi SHOCKER! Syrian refugee, 11-month-old son suffer 'acid' attack in Vikaspuri, FIR registered anr

    Delhi SHOCKER! Syrian refugee, 11-month-old son suffer 'acid' attack in Vikaspuri, FIR registered

    RBI keeps benchmark interest rate unchanged for 10th time in a row at 6.5 pc vkp

    BREAKING: RBI keeps benchmark interest rate unchanged for 10th time in a row at 6.5 pc

    Kerala weather: Widespread rain expected, IMD issues yellow alert in 8 districts dmn

    Kerala weather: Widespread rain expected, IMD issues yellow alert in 8 districts

    Kerala Lottery Onam Bumper BR 99 Results October 09 2024 winning ticket prize money 1st prize is Rs 25 crore anr

    Kerala Lottery Onam Bumper BR-99 Results Today, October 09 2024: Who will hit jackpot worth Rs 25 crore?

    Weather update: Yellow alert issued! Heavy rainfall expected across THESE states gcw

    Weather update: Yellow alert issued! Heavy rainfall expected across THESE states

    Recent Stories

    Police arrest Malayali couple accused in honeytrap scheme linked to Mangaluru businessman Mumtaz Ali's death dmn

    Police arrest Malayali couple accused in honeytrap scheme linked to Mangaluru businessman Mumtaz Ali's death

    Delhi SHOCKER! Syrian refugee, 11-month-old son suffer 'acid' attack in Vikaspuri, FIR registered anr

    Delhi SHOCKER! Syrian refugee, 11-month-old son suffer 'acid' attack in Vikaspuri, FIR registered

    RBI keeps benchmark interest rate unchanged for 10th time in a row at 6.5 pc vkp

    BREAKING: RBI keeps benchmark interest rate unchanged for 10th time in a row at 6.5 pc

    Tata Nexon to Kia Sonet: 5 festive-ready Nissan Magnite facelift alternatives gcw

    Tata Nexon to Kia Sonet: 5 festive-ready Nissan Magnite facelift alternatives

    Dil Luminati Tour 2024 in India: Diljit Dosanjh announces additional Delhi, Jaipur shows; tickets are on sale at 2pm today RBA

    Dil-Luminati Tour 2024 in India: Diljit Dosanjh announces additional Delhi, Jaipur shows; tickets are on sale

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon