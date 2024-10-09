Senior Doctors at Calcutta Medical threaten mass resignation in solidarity with juniors

News of the mass resignation of senior doctors in solidarity with the junior doctors' movement is spreading everywhere. On Tuesday afternoon, senior doctors resigned en masse from RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. Following this, the state government was warned about the mass resignation of senior doctors of Calcutta Medical College. Senior doctors of Calcutta Medical College have also threatened to resign if the demands of the juniors are not met within 24 hours.

The call for mass resignation among senior doctors to send a message of solidarity to the junior doctors' movement has started spreading to various government hospitals beyond RG Kar. It started with RG Kar first, and later, it spread to Calcutta Medical College as well. Senior doctors were also seen sitting on a symbolic hunger strike beside the protesters at Dharmatala. Many senior doctors have joined the symbolic hunger strike on their initiative, some for 12 hours, some for 24 hours.

Seven representatives of 'West Bengal Junior Doctors Front' are on hunger strike at Dharmatala with 10-point demands. This hunger strike program started last Saturday. The first six sat on hunger strike. Later, Junior Doctor Aniket Mahato of RG Kar also joined the hunger strike. Senior doctors have supported the demands of the junior doctors from the very beginning. They handled the pressure of patients during the junior doctors' strike. Worked overtime as needed. On the advice of the seniors, the juniors discussed withdrawing from the strike and exploring other methods of agitation.

Senior doctors of Calcutta Medical College said, “Junior doctors are fighting for justice. They are back from strike and serving patients ward to ward. However, we are concerned about the health of the junior doctors on hunger strike.'' Senior doctors also agreed with the demands of the junior doctors. He requested that the health of junior doctors be considered sensitively. Senior doctors of Calcutta Medical College have also warned of mass resignation if the government does not discuss with the junior doctors by Wednesday.

Latest Videos