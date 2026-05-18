Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has directed officials to take strict action against unfair price rises and ensure market stability. The government also reiterated its commitment to reclaim over 1,250 sq km of encroached land in the state.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that his government and administration are keeping a close eye on the market and will not allow any unfair price rise.

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"I have instructed officials in every district to keep a tab on prices of items and take stringent actions against any defaulter," the CM said.

Assam Govt's Price Monitoring Measures

Sarma on Monday reviewed the price monitoring mechanism for essential commodities in the State and directed officials to take strict steps to ensure market stability and prevent any abnormal price rise.

The CM directed that District Commissioner-led District Monitoring Committees will convene within the next 3-4 days.

"Mandatory display of retail and wholesale prices at all shops and wholesale outlets. Strict action, including cancellation of trade licences, against abnormal pricing, Weekly review meetings between DCs, chambers and trade bodies, Intensive field-level monitoring to detect and prevent unusual price escalation and Expeditious Aadhaar seeding of PM Ujjwala beneficiaries to eliminate duplicity in LPG cylinder distribution," the CM directed.

Crackdown on Land Encroachment

Meanwhile, Sarma on Sunday said that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in the State is "committed to reclaiming over 1,250 square kilometres of encroached land" and asserted that the administration has already begun work on the ground to achieve the target.

Sharing a post on X, Sarma wrote, "NDA 3.0 is committed to reclaim over 1250 sq km of encroached land in Assam. We are already on the ground working towards realising this promise."

The Chief Minister also shared glimpses from Saturday's anti-encroachment operation conducted by the state administration.

The Assam government has been carrying out eviction drives across several districts as part of its campaign against alleged illegal encroachments on government and forest land.

This comes weeks after Assam Chief Minister Sarma backed conducting a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in the State. (ANI)