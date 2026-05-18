The family of Twisha Sharma, who died in Bhopal, alleges dowry harassment by her in-laws. They have raised concerns over the probe, bail granted to an accused, and are demanding a second post-mortem at AIIMS Delhi to ensure a fair investigation.

The family of 33-year-old Twisha Sharma, a Noida resident who died under suspicious circumstances in Bhopal on May 12, has alleged mental harassment and dowry-related torture by her in-laws. They have raised serious concerns over the ongoing investigation and the granting of bail to the accused. Twisha Sharma had married Bhopal-based Samarth Singh in December 2025. Her family claims she faced continuous harassment after marriage and is demanding a fair, impartial probe into her death.

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Family Alleges Foul Play, Questions Bail

Speaking to ANI, Twisha's father, Navnidhi Sharma, praised the police arguments in court, highlighting the influential background of the accused and the risk of evidence tampering. He questioned the decision to grant bail to one of the accused. "The arguments presented by the police today were very good. The police argued that these individuals are highly influential people and that they could tamper with the evidence. If this argument by the police is indeed correct, then based on this, the decision to release the first accused on bail was erroneous," he told ANI.

The father further added, "Either this is flawed, or the police are at fault. From our side, we will certainly continue to make every possible effort. In cases involving dowry-related deaths, specifically if the death occurs within seven years of the marriage, the accused is required to be taken into custody. Yet here, you granted bail immediately after the FIR was lodged, allowing for anticipatory bail to be secured even while the police were explicitly stating that these are influential individuals who could tamper with the evidence."

A relative of the deceased pointed out alleged inconsistencies in bail orders, noting that grounds used to deny bail to Samarth Singh were later cited to grant bail to his mother. "The grounds cited for rejecting Samarth's (accused) bail were the very same grounds upon which his mother was subsequently granted bail. How was her bail approved? If the administration truly seeks justice for the young victim, why do they not immediately grant permission to transfer her body to AIIMS Delhi? Since we are not satisfied with the initial post-mortem findings, any new findings that might emerge from a second post-mortem can be obtained in a timely manner," he added.

He further asserted that the family would continue to pursue all legal avenues to ensure justice in the case. "As we seek justice, we will certainly knock on every possible door available to us without fail. If the administration has nothing to fear and genuinely desires an impartial investigation, then let them conduct that investigation outside the boundaries of their own state," a relative told ANI.

Legal Presumption of Dowry Death, Says Advocate

Further, advocate Anurag Srivastav, representing the victim's family, said the bail application should have been rejected given the legal presumption in cases of unnatural death within seven years of marriage. Srivastav said, "The bail application was bound to be rejected. The established legal principle is that if a woman dies under unnatural circumstances within seven years of marriage, there is a legal presumption that it constitutes a dowry death. In this specific case, the marriage had lasted a mere five and a half months. Furthermore, the entire sequence of events and the circumstances surrounding it reveal several highly grave aspects. Regarding the initial post-mortem examination, the victim's family members have raised numerous doubts concerning the circumstances under which the incident occurred."

Srivastav said the family has sought a second post-mortem at AIIMS Delhi. "The family has requested a second post-mortem examination; they wish for it to be conducted at AIIMS, Delhi. It would validate the accuracy and integrity of the post-mortem examination originally conducted here. Once the entire investigation is concluded, it is possible that the family may be satisfied with the findings. This falls squarely within the scope of their legal rights. If the situation is as they describe, specifically regarding the alleged addiction, then the post-mortem report ought to reveal some evidence of it. As far as my information goes, she had merely been prescribed medication for anxiety. The police are currently conducting an investigation", Srivastav told ANI.

Activist Highlights Educated Background of Accused

Meanwhile, in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, woman activist Ritu Narang expressed concern over the incident, highlighting the educated background of the accused family, with the mother-in-law being a retired judge and the husband a lawyer. "It is deeply regrettable that, even in today's educated society, we still hear of incidents like Twisha, where a young woman was driven to the point of being compelled to take her own life. If one looks at the background of the family into which she married, it is a highly educated household: her mother-in-law is a retired judge, and her husband is a lawyer, yet today, she has committed suicide. Why did she do it? What was the underlying reason? And if the husband is truly innocent, why has he fled?" Narang said.

Highlighting concerns over legal accountability and enforcement, the court made the following remarks in the statement below: "If lawyers themselves begin engaging in such acts today, should we instead accept the reality that, given how robustly laws have been framed to ensure women's safety, strong action is imperative to translate these statutes into tangible reality and practical application? This is essential to ensure that justice is actually delivered, rather than merely receiving an endless succession of court dates," she added.

Police Announce Reward for Absconding Husband

Meanwhile, a reward of Rs 10,000 has been announced for information leading to the arrest of the prime accused, Samarth Singh, who is absconding. Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Rajneesh Kashyap Kaul said authorities have taken steps to prevent the accused from fleeing the country, including sending correspondence to the passport office. Six teams are actively engaged in the investigation. (ANI)