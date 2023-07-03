Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Champakulam boat race: Snake boat capsizes, all rescued

    A snake boat capsized during the Champakulam Moolam boat race on the Pampa River on Monday (July 3). All those on the boat have been rescued by the locals and volunteers.

    Champakulam boat race: Snake boat capsizes, all rescued anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 3, 2023, 6:13 PM IST

    Alappuzha: A snake boat capsized during the famous Champakulam Moolam boat race on the Pampa River on Monday (July 3). The incident occurred with the boat being rowed by CDS members of Nedumudy Panchayat during the final match. All the 22 oarswomen were fortunately rescued on time by the locals and volunteers.

    According to reports, the injured have been shifted to Champakulam Taluk Hospital. Following the accident, other matches were called off by the district Collector. The Collector and SP will visit the injured in the hospital. 

    One of Kerala's oldest vallam kali (snake boat races) is the Champakulam Moolam Boat Race. The race is held on the Pamba River on the Moolam day of the Malayalam month Midhunam, which is also the day the deity is installed at the Ambalappuzha Sree Krishna Temple.

    (More details are expected...)

    Last Updated Jul 3, 2023, 6:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    NCP split: Name and symbol belong to us: Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar AJR

    'NCP name and symbol belong to us': Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

    NCP split: Sunil Tatakre appointed as Maharashtra NCP president AJR

    NCP leader Praful Patel announces Sunil Tatakre as Maharashtra NCP president; check details

    Coorg: Snake Gagan rescues 12 feet King Cobra; releases it into the forest vkp

    Coorg: Snake Gagan rescues 12 feet King Cobra; releases it into the forest

    NCP split: Supriya Sule asks Sharad Pawar to disqualify MPs Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare after revolt AJR

    NCP split: Supriya Sule asks Sharad Pawar to disqualify MPs Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare after revolt

    Kerala rain update: IMD issues red alert in Ernakulam, orange alert in other districts anr

    Kerala rain update: IMD issues red alert in Ernakulam, orange alert in 11 districts

    Recent Stories

    8 tips for fresh and odor-free clothes in monsoon: Keep your wardrobe pristine MSW EAI

    8 tips for fresh and odor-free clothes in monsoon: Keep your wardrobe pristine

    Digestion to Heart Health: 5 health benefits of Chia Seeds eai vma

    Digestion to Heart Health: 5 health benefits of Chia Seeds

    Agra fort to Roopmati fort: 7 forts in UP for history buffs ATG EAI

    Agra fort to Roopmati fort: 7 forts in UP for history buffs

    Heart health to blood sugar control: 6 miracle benefits of Avocado ATG

    Heart health to blood sugar control: 6 miracle benefits of Avocado

    Enhance digestion naturally: 7 medicinal drinks for healthy gut MSW EAI

    Enhance digestion naturally: 7 medicinal drinks for healthy gut

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon