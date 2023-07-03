Champakulam boat race: Snake boat capsizes, all rescued

A snake boat capsized during the Champakulam Moolam boat race on the Pampa River on Monday (July 3). All those on the boat have been rescued by the locals and volunteers.

Alappuzha: A snake boat capsized during the famous Champakulam Moolam boat race on the Pampa River on Monday (July 3). The incident occurred with the boat being rowed by CDS members of Nedumudy Panchayat during the final match. All the 22 oarswomen were fortunately rescued on time by the locals and volunteers.

According to reports, the injured have been shifted to Champakulam Taluk Hospital. Following the accident, other matches were called off by the district Collector. The Collector and SP will visit the injured in the hospital.

One of Kerala's oldest vallam kali (snake boat races) is the Champakulam Moolam Boat Race. The race is held on the Pamba River on the Moolam day of the Malayalam month Midhunam, which is also the day the deity is installed at the Ambalappuzha Sree Krishna Temple.

(More details are expected...)