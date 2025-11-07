A 37-year-old man from Rajasthan was gruesomely dragged away by three crocodiles along the banks of the Chambal River in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district on Monday morning.

A sacred pilgrimage turned into a nightmare along the banks of the Chambal River, where a 37-year-old man from Rajasthan was gruesomely dragged away by three crocodiles in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district on Monday morning. The victim, Roop Singh Gurjar of Gangapur City, had journeyed to Dholpur with his son and brother-in-law for a visit to Machhakund, a revered shrine nestled near the Madhya Pradesh–Rajasthan border. After offering prayers, the trio ventured to Rajghat for a casual visit to the Chambal River.

According to eyewitnesses, Roop Singh stepped closer to the water to rinse his hands when a massive crocodile burst forth, clamping down with terrifying force. Within moments, two more reptiles emerged, dragging him violently into the depths as his horrified son Deepak Gurjar and brother-in-law Badan Singh Gurjar screamed for help.

Man still missing; rescue efforts on

Police from Sarai Chola station and SDRF teams launched a frantic four-day search, battling fierce currents and near-zero visibility. But despite relentless efforts, not a single trace of Roop Singh could be found. On Thursday evening, authorities made the heartbreaking decision to call off the operation.

The tragedy unfolded close to the Chambal Safari area, a region known for crocodile sightings. Locals have voiced outrage, claiming there are no warning boards, barricades, or safety patrols in the area.