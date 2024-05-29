Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Caught on camera: Giant crocodile climbs out of UP canal, video takes internet by storm (WATCH)

    Forest officials devised a plan to capture the crocodile safely. They first covered its head with a cloth to calm it and then attempted to tie its limbs to prevent it from attacking the rescue team.

    First Published May 29, 2024, 5:54 PM IST

    A wave of panic swept through a town in Uttar Pradesh when close to a ten-foot crocodile crawled out of a canal and wandered into a nearby area on Wednesday (May 29). The dramatic incident was captured on video by alarmed locals, showing the large reptile attempting to climb over a railing near the canal.

    It is reportedly said that the crocodile emerged from the Ganga canal near Narora Ghat in Bulandshahr. Locals quickly alerted the police and forest department, who swiftly arrived at the scene to capture the reptile.

    In the video footage, the crocodile is seen desperately trying to climb over an iron railing in an attempt to return to the water. Unable to succeed, the agitated crocodile falls to the ground and tries to scurry away.

    Forest officials devised a plan to capture the crocodile safely. They first covered its head with a cloth to calm it and then attempted to tie its limbs to prevent it from attacking the rescue team.

    Minutes later, additional ropes were brought in to secure the crocodile's legs. Four forest officials held onto the ropes controlling the crocodile's head and front legs, while another official looped a rope around its hind legs. They also tied a rope around its mouth to ensure the safety of the rescue team.

    After several hours of effort, the crocodile was successfully captured and later released back into the canal, officials confirmed.

    Last Updated May 29, 2024, 5:54 PM IST
