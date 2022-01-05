  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Centre urges chemists to ensure adequate stock of essential medicines amid rise in COVID cases

    Cough syrups, paracetamol pills, Vitamin C, zinc tablets, azithromycin, and ivermectin should not be in short supply, according to the government.

    Centre urges chemists to ensure adequate stock of essential medicines amid rise in COVID cases gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 5, 2022, 4:54 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The government has asked the All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD) to guarantee the supply of important pharmaceuticals to manage Covid-19 and other essential medicines to face future health issues. According to media reports, the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority and the Medicine Controller General of India met with the AIOCD to review the current status of drug supply. The AIOCD stated in a letter to its district associations that the government is worried about an increase in instances of the Omicron and Delta strains of coronavirus and that there should be no shortages of medications in the nation.

    Cough syrups, paracetamol pills, Vitamin C, zinc tablets, azithromycin, and ivermectin should not be in short supply, according to the government. It has expressly requested that pharmacists have a buffer stock of certain medications on hand. The media source stated that the government had advised all members to store supplies to tackle future obstacles. The AIOCD has also requested that state authorities guarantee that no drugs are being hoarded. The number of Covid-19 cases in India is rapidly increasing. The government recorded a one-day increase of 58,097 new coronavirus infections, the most in almost 199 days.

    Also Read | Delhi may report 10,000 COVID cases today, 3rd wave has hit national capital, says Satyendar Jain

    The number of active cases has risen to 2,14,004, accounting for 0.61 percent of all infections, with the national COVID-19 recovery rate standing at 98.01 percent, according to the health ministry on January 5. During the second wave, demand for remdesivir skyrocketed, and drug stockpiling exacerbated supply concerns, allowing black marketeers to raise prices.

    Also Read | India records sharp spike with 58,097 new COVID cases, Omicron tally crosses 2,100 mark

    Last Updated Jan 5, 2022, 4:54 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Union Health Ministry clarifies that booster dose be the same as the first two - ADT

    Union Health Ministry clarifies that booster dose to be the same as the first two

    UP Election 2022: Congress revokes all poll rallies in UP, CM Yogi Adityanath calls off Noida event - ADT

    UP Election 2022: Congress revokes all poll rallies in UP, CM Yogi Adityanath calls off Noida event

    Centre issues new guidelines for home isolation of mild, asymptomatic COVID-19 patients amid Omicron rise-dnm

    Centre issues new guidelines for home isolation of mild, asymptomatic COVID-19 patients amid Omicron rise

    PM Modi security lapse: BJP claims cheap tactics of Congress government in Punjab

    PM Modi security lapse: BJP claims protestors had access to PM's route, CM Channi refused to get on the phone

    Major lapse in PM Modi's security in Bhatinda; MHA blames Punjab government

    Major lapse in PM Modi's security in Bathinda; MHA blames Punjab government

    Recent Stories

    Hollywood Tom Felton gets back to his Draco Malfoy avatar see what he did latest drb

    Tom Felton gets back to his ‘Draco Malfoy’ avatar; see what he did latest

    Union Health Ministry clarifies that booster dose be the same as the first two - ADT

    Union Health Ministry clarifies that booster dose to be the same as the first two

    Board of Control for Cricket in India, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly's daugther Sana, 3 more family members test positive for COVID-19-ayh

    BCCI President Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana, 3 more family members test positive for COVID-19

    Mercedes Benz Vision EQXX concept revealed know its electric ranges other features Details here gcw

    Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX concept revealed, know its electric ranges, other features; Details here

    Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif: 7 actresses and their expensive mangalsutras RCB

    Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif: 7 actresses and their expensive mangalsutras

    Recent Videos

    Navy captain Amy Bauernschmidt becomes 1st woman to command US nuclear carrier

    Navy captain Amy Bauernschmidt becomes 1st woman to command US nuclear carrier

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs SCEB Match Highlights (Game 49): SC East Bengal stays winless, draws Bengaluru FC 1-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 49): SC East Bengal stays winless, draws Bengaluru FC 1-1

    Video Icon
    British Sikh Army officer Captain Harpreet Chandi becomes first Indian-origin woman to complete a solo trek to South Pole

    Captain Harpreet Chandi becomes first Indian-origin woman to complete a solo trek to South Pole

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FCs ball possession, pressing, and repressing needs to get better - Marco Pezzaiuoli on SC East Bengal tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru's ball possession, pressing, and repressing needs to get better - Marco Pezzaiuoli

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Odisha FC vs Mumbai City: MCFC needs to be better individually and collectively - Des Buckingham on OFC defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Mumbai needs to be better individually and collectively - Des Buckingham on defeat vs Odisha

    Video Icon