    India records sharp spike with 58,097 new COVID cases, Omicron tally crosses 2,100 mark

    First Published Jan 5, 2022, 10:59 AM IST
    The current COVID active caseload in India is 2,14,004, according to the health ministry's 8 am bulletin. Active cases account for fewer than 1% of total cases, which stands at 0.61 per cent.

    The number of COVID-19 cases in India has risen sharply in the previous 24 hours to 58,097, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. So far, a total of 2,135 cases of the Omicron variety of coronavirus have been identified across the nation.
    The death toll rose to 4,82,551 as 354 more individuals died due to the deadly infectious sickness.

    The current COVID active caseload in India is 2,14,004, according to the health ministry's 8 am bulletin. Active cases account for fewer than 1% of total cases, which stands at 0.61 per cent. According to the MoHFW, 15,389 coronavirus patients have recovered in the previous 24 hours, bringing the overall number of recoveries to 3,43,21,803.

    Also Read | Fact-check: Did Centre distribute only 26.14% of COVID funds under ECRP-II to states?

    India has been accelerating its immunisation campaign across the country. Those aged 15 to 18 are now getting immunised. Over 147 crore vaccine doses have been provided in India, marking an important milestone in the fight against COVID-19.
    The current recovery rate is 98.01 per cent. In the previous 24 hours, at least 15,389 individuals have recovered. There are a total of 3,43,21,803 persons who have recovered.

    As Covid instances continue to grow, some states have enacted limitations such as night curfews. Meanwhile, Maharashtra (653 Omicron cases), Delhi (464), Kerala (185), and Rajasthan have been the worst-affected states in the country (174 cases).
    Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) has cautioned that the global increase in Omicron cases may raise the possibility of the creation of newer and more severe varieties.

    Also Read | WHO warns soaring Omicron cases could raise chance of newer, severe strain

