    Centre should assess KRS dam, file petition at Supreme Court: Former PM HD Deve Gowda

    Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda called for justice in the Cauvery river water dispute, urging the central government to form a committee to examine the KRS dam and address Karnataka's long-standing grievances. He expressed concern over the lack of unity among Karnataka's MPs and supported the state-wide bandh (strike) in protest of the issue.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 25, 2023, 4:21 PM IST

    Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda has called for justice in the long-standing Cauvery river water sharing issue, saying that Karnataka has been treated unfairly for 60 years. During a session in the Rajya Sabha, Deve Gowda appealed to the central government to establish a five-member committee to examine the KRS dam on the Cauvery. He demanded the committee submit a petition to the Supreme Court after it examined the dam. 

    "I have written a letter to the Prime Minister concerning the matter of sharing Cauvery River water. Let me provide you with the specifics. I want to make it clear that I am not discussing Congress, BJP, or our political resolutions today. We will solely focus on the Cauvery issue. I urge our Tamil Nadu brothers and sisters to also understand this by looking at a photo of the KRS dam. I have conveyed this appeal in the Rajya Sabha," he stated.

    Deve Gowda urged the central government to send a team of experts from states other than Karnataka and Tamil Nadu to inspect the KRS reservoir. He insisted that the assessment should provide an impartial view of the situation in both states, emphasizing his deep concern for the injustices faced by Karnataka. He stated that these injustices should be rectified through the Supreme Court.

    Expressing his sorrow over the lack of unity among Karnataka's Members of Parliament (MPs) during the Cauvery water struggle, Deve Gowda highlighted the unity displayed by Tamil Nadu MPs. He criticized the division among Karnataka's 28 MPs, despite having the larger share, with the 40 MPs of Tamil Nadu being united. 

    He announced his support for the Karnataka bandh (strike) in protest of the Cauvery River water issue. He called on everyone to ensure a peaceful bandh and highlighted the Supreme Court's upcoming hearing on the matter.

    Last Updated Sep 25, 2023, 4:21 PM IST
