Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru bandh on Sept 26 against Cauvery water release to Tamil Nadu

    Protests against Cauvery water release to Tamil Nadu continue in Karnataka, with a city-wide shutdown planned in Bengaluru on September 26. Kuruburu Shanthakumar, State President of the Sugarcane Growers' Association, is leading the protest, demanding an immediate halt to water release. He calls for unity and support from various sectors, including IT companies and the film industry.
     

    Bengaluru bandh on Sept 26 against Cauvery water release to Tamil Nadu vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 23, 2023, 2:38 PM IST

    Protests over the Cauvery water dispute have gained attention across the state, with Kuruburu Shanthakumar, the State President of the State Sugarcane Growers' Association, calling for a city-wide shutdown in Bengaluru on September 26. The protest is against releasing the Cauvery River water to Tamil Nadu.

    On September 26, there will be a rally from Town Hall to Mysuru Bank Circle, and Shanthakumar has asked schools and colleges to give students a day off. He also urged IT companies in Bangalore to let their employees take the day off voluntarily.

    Karnataka: Water release from Kabini and KRS dam, started from Monday

    The main demand of the protest is to immediately stop sending water to Tamil Nadu. Shanthakumar stressed that the central government should not ignore this important issue. He pointed out that the Cauvery water problem in Bangalore has not received enough attention, despite Mandya previously holding a shutdown. He is confident about the Bengaluru shutdown on Tuesday.

    Shanthakumar has called on the Board of Film Commerce and members of the film industry to support the shutdown. He emphasized the need for unity in the fight for Cauvery water rights and urged everyone to get involved.

    Bengaluru residents cannot receive water from Cauvery due to water shortage: Minister G Parameshwar

    He also mentioned discussions with the Chief Minister and Darshan Puttannaiah, where they highlighted the importance of addressing the water release issue. Shanthakumar noted that Karnataka's Members of Parliament lack unity compared to Tamil Nadu's MPs, and he called for a special session to pass a resolution.

    He stated his plans to block state and national highways on September 29, coinciding with the next hearing on September 26. This protest will involve 15,000 farmers and their cattle. He appealed to actors in the film industry to prioritize the Cauvery issue and encouraged Bengaluru’s residents to become more actively involved. Badagalapura Nagendra, President of the State Farmers' Association, also called on ITBT employees, writers, actors, and the public to support the protest for their own benefit.

    Last Updated Sep 23, 2023, 2:38 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Muslim leaders quit JDS over alliance with BJP vkp

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Muslim leaders quit JDS over alliance with BJP

    Massive NIA crackdown on Khalistanis; SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu's assets in Punjab attached

    Massive NIA crackdown on Khalistanis; SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu's assets in Punjab attached

    Fuming Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan walks out of event after disruption during Kasaragod speech anr

    Fuming Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan walks out of event after disruption during Kasaragod speech

    India to get 9 new Vande Bharat trains on September 24, check the routes these trains will cover

    India to get 9 new Vande Bharat trains on September 24, check the routes these trains will cover

    India first hydrogen-powered fuel cell bus to run from September 25

    India's first hydrogen-powered fuel cell bus to run from September 25

    Recent Stories

    Vivo T2 Pro 5G with 66W fast charging MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC launched Check camera battery details gcw

    Vivo T2 Pro 5G with 66W fast charging, MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC launched; Check details

    Earth to Mars: 8 planets and revolution time around Sun ATG

    Earth to Mars: 8 planets and revolution time around Sun

    Monalisa SEXY video Bhojpuri actress Ravi Kishan BOLD dance moves on Kavan Jadoo are too hot to handle RBA

    Monalisa SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Ravi Kishan's BOLD dance moves on ‘Kavan Jadoo’ are 'too hot to handle'

    Parineeti-Raghav wedding: Sania Mirza, AAP MP Sanjay Singh to attend big-fat Punjabi soiree in Udaipur vma

    Parineeti-Raghav wedding: Sania Mirza, AAP MP Sanjay Singh to attend big-fat Punjabi soiree in Udaipur

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Muslim leaders quit JDS over alliance with BJP vkp

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Muslim leaders quit JDS over alliance with BJP

    Recent Videos

    PODCAST Asianet News 'Dialogues' with ISRO Chairman S Somanath

    PODCAST: ISRO Chairman S Somanath speaks to Asianet News Network Executive Chairman Rajesh Kalra

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Asianet News Dialogues with ISRO Chief S Somanath on manpower

    ISRO Chairman EXCLUSIVE: 'Are we getting the best talent in India? Answer is NO'

    Video Icon
    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Agents of Indian government WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' allegation

    'Agents of Indian government...' WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' claim

    Video Icon
    India growth potential mirrors China rise says Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio WATCH AJR

    Billionaire Ray Dalio compares PM Modi to Deng Xiaoping, says 'India holds highest growth potential' | WATCH

    Video Icon