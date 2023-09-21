Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cauvery water dispute: Supreme Court orders Karnataka to release 5000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu

    The Supreme Court upholds the Cauvery Water Management Authority's order for Karnataka to release 5,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for 15 days due to rainfall deficits. Future decisions will depend on water availability, with regular meetings by the authority. The Mekedatu Reservoir hearing is adjourned.
     

    Cauvery water dispute: Supreme Court orders Karnataka to release 5000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 21, 2023, 2:20 PM IST

    The Supreme Court has upheld an order from the Cauvery Water Management Authority, instructing Karnataka to release 5,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for the next 15 days due to a lack of rainfall in Karnataka.

    Despite Karnataka's rain deficit, Tamil Nadu insisted on its water share, leading to a legal dispute taken to the Supreme Court. After hearing arguments from both states, the Supreme Court ruled in favour of releasing 5,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for the next 15 days.

    Karnataka: Water release from Kabini and KRS dam, started from Monday

    The court emphasized that future decisions would hinge on water availability and mandated the Cauvery Water Management Authority to hold meetings every 15 days to address the ongoing situation. Justice Gavai of the Supreme Court emphasized the importance of both states complying with the authority's orders.

    Bengaluru residents cannot receive water from Cauvery due to water shortage: Minister G Parameshwar

    The decision to release water was based on factors like drought, insufficient rainfall, and low water levels in Karnataka's reservoirs. The Cauvery Water Management Authority and the Cauvery Water Control Committee, composed of water and agriculture experts, prioritized these factors in their recommendations.

    The Supreme Court recognized Karnataka's expertise within these committees and urged the state to understand the current reality. The hearing on the construction of the Mekedatu Reservoir and related matters was adjourned for two weeks, pending further assessment of the situation.

    Last Updated Sep 21, 2023, 2:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    No political gains, aiming for empowerment': JP Nadda on Women's Reservation Bill AJR

    'No political gains, aiming for empowerment': JP Nadda on Women's Reservation Bill

    Kerala: Drunk cop assaults bakery owner, family; suspended anr

    Kerala: Drunk cop assaults bakery owner, family; suspended

    Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi claims terrorist Sukhdool Singh's killing in Canada; check details AJR

    Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi claims responsibility for terrorist Sukhdool Singh's killing in Canada

    Onam Bumper 2023: Besides 25 cr prize, Kerala's Palakkad district tops in ticket sales as well anr

    Onam Bumper 2023: Besides Rs 25 crore prize, Kerala's Palakkad district tops in ticket sales as well

    India suspends visa services in Canada citing 'operational reasons'; check details AJR

    India suspends visa services in Canada citing 'operational reasons'; check details

    Recent Stories

    Alia Bhatt wishes father Mahesh Bhatt on his birthday; pens down lovely note for her 'wise man' ATG

    Alia Bhatt wishes father Mahesh Bhatt on his birthday; pens down lovely note for her 'wise man'

    Radhashtami 2023: When is Srimati Radharani's birthday? Know date, significance, vrat and more anr

    Radhashtami 2023: When is Srimati Radharani's birthday? Know date, significance, vrat and more

    Parippu Vada to Ethakka Appam: 6 quick and easy evening snacks in Kerala rkn eai

    Parippu Vada to Ethakka Appam: 6 quick and easy evening snacks in Kerala

    From food delivery executive to ODI World Cup 2023 net bowler: Remarkable journey of Chennai's Lokesh Kumar snt

    From food delivery executive to ODI World Cup 2023 net bowler: Remarkable journey of Chennai's Lokesh Kumar

    Football MLS 2023: Lionel Messi exits Inter Miami's clash with Toronto FC due to suspected injury osf

    MLS 2023: Lionel Messi exits Inter Miami's clash with Toronto FC due to suspected injury - WATCH

    Recent Videos

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Agents of Indian government WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' allegation

    'Agents of Indian government...' WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' claim

    Video Icon
    India growth potential mirrors China rise says Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio WATCH AJR

    Billionaire Ray Dalio compares PM Modi to Deng Xiaoping, says 'India holds highest growth potential' | WATCH

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Interview with S Jaishankar on G20 Leaders Summit and India's presidency

    EXCLUSIVE! S Jaishankar: 'India took diplomacy to people; shaped the agenda'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Chandrayaan-3 Project Director P Veeramuthuvel and Deputy Project Director Kalpana Kalahasti

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Vikram's hop test was not planned; it was something very phenomenal'

    Video Icon