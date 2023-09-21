Cauvery water dispute: Supreme Court orders Karnataka to release 5000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu

The Supreme Court upholds the Cauvery Water Management Authority's order for Karnataka to release 5,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for 15 days due to rainfall deficits. Future decisions will depend on water availability, with regular meetings by the authority. The Mekedatu Reservoir hearing is adjourned.

The Supreme Court has upheld an order from the Cauvery Water Management Authority, instructing Karnataka to release 5,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for the next 15 days due to a lack of rainfall in Karnataka.

Despite Karnataka's rain deficit, Tamil Nadu insisted on its water share, leading to a legal dispute taken to the Supreme Court. After hearing arguments from both states, the Supreme Court ruled in favour of releasing 5,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for the next 15 days.



Karnataka: Water release from Kabini and KRS dam, started from Monday

The court emphasized that future decisions would hinge on water availability and mandated the Cauvery Water Management Authority to hold meetings every 15 days to address the ongoing situation. Justice Gavai of the Supreme Court emphasized the importance of both states complying with the authority's orders.



Bengaluru residents cannot receive water from Cauvery due to water shortage: Minister G Parameshwar

The decision to release water was based on factors like drought, insufficient rainfall, and low water levels in Karnataka's reservoirs. The Cauvery Water Management Authority and the Cauvery Water Control Committee, composed of water and agriculture experts, prioritized these factors in their recommendations.

The Supreme Court recognized Karnataka's expertise within these committees and urged the state to understand the current reality. The hearing on the construction of the Mekedatu Reservoir and related matters was adjourned for two weeks, pending further assessment of the situation.