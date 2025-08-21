The Central government has accorded Z-category security cover of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta following an attack on her during a public grievance hearing named 'Jan Sunvai' on Wednesday.

The Central government has accorded Z-category security cover of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta following an attack on her during a public grievance hearing named 'Jan Sunvai' on Wednesday, sources said on Thursday. The CRPF personnel reached the Chief Minister's residence on Thursday morning to take charge of her security from the Delhi police. Additional deployment has also been made in and around the CM's residence and office to ensure round-the-clock protection.

The decision came a day after Gupta was allegedly attacked while interacting with citizens during a 'Jan Sunvai' event. The incident raised concerns about her safety, especially given the politically charged environment in the national capital.

Earlier, the Delhi Police was providing security to the Delhi CM.

Z-category security is one of the highest levels of protection provided by the Central government and typically includes an escort of more than 20 personnel, along with close proximity guards, drivers, and escort vehicles. It is accorded only to individuals facing a high threat perception.

Gupta, who assumed office as Delhi Chief Minister on February 20 this year, has been holding frequent 'Jan Sunvai' sessions as part of her public outreach program. Security agencies had already been reviewing her threat perception, and Tuesday's incident prompted the Centre to upgrade her protection level immediately. This move underscores the government's concern over the safety of top political figures, particularly in light of recent episodes of violence targeting elected representatives.

Meanwhile, the accused in the case, Rajesh Khimji, has been sent to five days of police remand on Wednesday after being produced in a Delhi court earlier. A case has been registered under section 109(1) Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) (Attempt to murder, Imprisonment for 10 years, and fine) against the accused. The Intelligence Bureau (IB) and the Special Cell team interrogated the accused on Wednesday.

According to police, Rajesh Khimji came to Delhi for the first time from Rajkot by train on Tuesday morning, and stayed at Gujarati Bhavan in Civil Lines. Khimji's mother, Bhanuben, said that her son acted out of his love for dogs. She appealed to the Chief Minister for forgiveness, explaining that her family is poor.

She shared that Rajesh, a rickshaw driver, was upset after seeing videos of dogs being taken away in Delhi and had left home, saying he was going to Ujjain.