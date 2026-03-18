AIADMK MLA Amman Arjunan sparked a new controversy with remarks on a women's financial scheme, adding to a series of contentious statements from his party. The DMK has strongly condemned these and other derogatory remarks, demanding apologies.

AIADMK Leaders Spark Multiple Controversies

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MLA Amman Arjunan has sparked controversy following his remarks during a protest held in Coimbatore. The protest was part of statewide demonstrations organised by the AIADMK against the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam government. Several speeches made by party leaders during these protests have drawn criticism. Earlier remarks by Rajya Sabha MP C. V. Shanmugam about an actress and comments by former minister Dindigul Srinivasan regarding women's attire had already triggered backlash. Adding to the controversy, Amman Arjunan, who is also the party's district secretary, criticised the eligibility criteria for the Tamil Nadu government's women's financial assistance scheme. During his speech, he remarked that officials might go to the extent of asking 'intrusive questions' like whether a woman has a husband, comparing it to checking for ornaments such as a nose ring or earrings. His comments have since drawn sharp reactions, with critics calling them inappropriate and insensitive.

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DMK Slams CV Shanmugam's 'Disgusting Remarks' on Nayanthara

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) spokesperson TKS Elangovan condemned former AIADMK minister and Rajya Sabha member CV Shanmugam's derogatory remarks on actress Nayanthara, asserting that it "shows the cheap mindset" of the person. Speaking to ANI, Elangovan said, "That shows the cheap mindset of the person. They should not insult women... It is absolutely wrong, and they should not have spoken like that. That is highly condemnable. CV Shanmugam is known for his condemnable speeches."

The incident occurred during a public protest organised by the AIADMK, where Shanmugam allegedly made offensive comments targeting the Chief Minister, MK Stalin and popular Tamil actress Nayanthara. Elangovan further stressed that such remarks reflect a blatant disregard for women's dignity and political decorum. He added, "Political discourse should be based on issues and governance, not personal attacks. Statements like these are unacceptable in a civil democracy."

DMK leaders slammed AIADMK parliamentarian CV Shanmugam over his "disgusting remarks" on actress Nayanthara, saying that former Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami should take action against him. They demanded an apology from Shanmugam. DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai said it is not the first time that Shanmugam has made "derogatory remarks" concerning women. "It's a disgusting statement made by CV Shanmugam. He has to make a public apology... This is not the first time he has made such derogatory comments concerning women... Edappadi Palaniswami should take action against him," he said.

NDA Protests Against Ruling DMK Government

On the other hand, a protest was held in front of the Coimbatore South Taluk Office by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) condemning the DMK government. The demonstration was attended by former minister SP Velumani, AIADMK MLAs, former BJP state president K. Annamalai and BJP Mahila Morcha national president Vanathi Srinivasan, among others. Vanathi Srinivasan alleged that parties were being lured into alliances using money and claimed that the Kongu region has always been their stronghold. She criticised Chief Minister MK Stalin, stating that he believed the BJP-AIADMK alliance would not materialise. She said opposition parties had united to defeat him. (ANI)