The AIADMK and its NDA allies held statewide protests against the DMK government in Tamil Nadu. Leaders in Dindigul and Tiruppur slammed the DMK for alleged corruption, rising costs, and lack of women's safety ahead of the April 23 polls.

AIADMK, NDA Protest in Dindigul

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners staged a joint protest at the Dindigul Clock Tower area to condemn the policies of the state government led by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). AIADMK Treasurer and MLA Dindigul Srinivasan, Natham Viswanathan, and BJP State Secretary Rama Srinivasan participated in the protest held on Tuesday.

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Speaking at the protest, former AIADMK Minister Dindigul Srinivasan said, "With the blessings of MGR and Jayalalithaa, and in alliance with the PMK, we are functioning as the opposition with 75 MLAs. At present, the DMK has distributed hot boxes worth ₹100. They have also distributed sarees. However, women are asking how they can wear the saree without a petticoat."

"They( DMK ) have brought disgrace to the entire state of Tamil Nadu. They think they can defeat us using money," he added.

Large-Scale Protest Rocks Tiruppur

Meanwhile, the political temperature in Tamil Nadu has heightened as opposition parties staged a large-scale protest in Tiruppur, targeting the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government while also highlighting central government support for local farmers. The protest, organised under the banner of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), saw AIADMK leaders and BJP representatives address a gathering of party workers and citizens, outlining alleged failings of the DMK administration.

'Countdown Has Begun' for DMK

Speaking to reporters at the event, AIADMK leader Pollachi Jayaraman said, "The countdown has begun for the DMK government. People are fed up with corruption, rising costs, and the lack of safety for women. The DMK has no chance of returning as a major force in the 234 constituencies. The people are ready for a change, and Edappadi Palaniswami will lead Tamil Nadu to a new future."

He cited several grievances, including allegations of large-scale sand and mineral smuggling, growing sexual assault cases, and economic strain from increased house, property, water, and garbage taxes. "The government seems more interested in supplying drugs to the youth than books," he added, drawing sharp criticism.

BJP Highlights Central Govt Support

BJP Mahila Morcha National President Vanathi Srinivasan said, "The Finance Minister has allocated three and a half minutes in the budget specifically for coconut farmers, an unprecedented step. New schemes have been introduced to ensure the welfare and growth of our farmers in Tamil Nadu."

Focus on Tamil Heritage

The protest also focused on Tamil heritage and culture. Leaders emphasised the importance of archaeological sites such as Keezhadi and Adichanallur, noting that the central government has sanctioned funds for museums and research to showcase the antiquity of Tamil culture. "This heritage belongs to the millions of people in Tamil Nadu. The state government should not take sole credit through sticker politics," the speakers asserted.

This comes as Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4. (ANI)