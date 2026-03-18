Assam Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi has resigned from all party posts, ending his lifelong association. He cited being 'insulted on many issues' and feeling lonely within the Assam Congress unit as the reasons for his painful decision.

'Insulted and Lonely': Bordoloi Explains Decision

Assam Congress Lok Sabha MP Pradyut Bordoloi tendered his resignation to the AICC President, ending his lifelong association with the Congress party amid allegations of internal mistreatment. "With an overwhelming sense of sadness today, I hereby tender my resignation from all posts, privileges and the primary membership of the Indian National Congress, " reads his resignation letter.

Pradyut Bordoloi, while speaking to the reporters, said on Tuesday, "Today, I have abandoned one of the most important principles of my life, and I am not happy with it.... However, I made this decision because I was being insulted on many issues by anyone who approached me from within the Congress Party, especially in the Assam Congress. Even the Congress leadership was not showing sympathy towards me... I have become very lonely because I have been associated with the Congress all my life... But of late, I have been having a lot of difficulty surviving, so I have to make this decision. Yes, I have submitted this resignation letter to the AICC President."

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Party Leadership Responds

Meanwhile, Assam Congress President Gaurav Gogoi also met with Bordoloi."The Chief Minister of Assam is trying to politically tarnish the image of our senior MP, Pradyut Bordoloi, through the media. General Secretary Jitendra Singh and I have just met with Pradyut Bordoloi and had a detailed discussion about the upcoming elections," Gogoi said.

Gaurav Gogoi further said, "I have come after talking to him, and I condemn the kind of things that are coming out in the media."

CM Sarma Hints at Possible Contact

On the other hand, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, while speaking to the reporters, said, "I am not in touch with Pradyut Bordoloi. If he had spoken to the Union Home Minister, I would know, but I don't think he has spoken to any BJP leader yet. There is a possibility that we can have contact with Pradyut Bordoloi."

Earlier Exit: Bhupen Borah's Resignation Recalled

Earlier in February, following his resignation from the Congress party, Bhupen Kumar Borah reflected on his 32-year political career, highlighting his rise from MLA to Assam Congress chief and his role in shaping the party's alliances in the state.

"I started the talks. On the 11th, Gaurav Gogoi said, 'You shouldn't go alone, take Rakibul Hussain along too'... I was talking to all the parties, but on the 13th, Gaurav Gogoi announced that Bhupen Borah had created a misunderstanding. I asked him why he had humiliated me in front of everyone, but he gave no answer... I even told Rahul Gandhi that I couldn't tolerate such humiliation. But no one said anything," he said.

Meanwhile, Assam Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia, "Let him go. I will give him my blessings... He was my president, we worked together, and when I first became a new MLA in 2001, he also told me a little about how to present my views in the Assembly. He gave me good advice. I don't know what happened afterwards. I respect his guidance, when I was a first-timer in the Assembly".

In February, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met with the former Assam Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah, fueling speculation of a high-profile political switch ahead of the state assembly elections. The meeting came a day after Borah submitted his resignation from Congress, raising concerns within the party just weeks before the polls. The development has added to the ongoing political uncertainty in Assam.

Earlier, before the meeting with Himanta Biswa Sarma, Borah said he would withdraw his resignation if senior leaders Pradyut Bordoloi and Debabrata Saikia convinced him that the party unit was functioning in its true spirit. (ANI)