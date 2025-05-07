Sood, known for tackling major cybercrime issues and implementing the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) in Karnataka was honoured with the President's Police Medal, and served as the Police Advisor to the Mauritian government.

The central government has extended the tenure of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) director Praveen Sood for a period of one year beyond the relieving date of May 25. Sood, an IPS officer of the 1986 batch, replaced Subodh Kumar Jaiswal in 2023 on a two-year contract.

The CBI Director has a fixed tenure of two years, which can be extended up to five years. The three-member panel that included Sood's name comprised PM Narendra Modi, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. In that meeting, apart from Sood, the names of Madhya Pradesh DGP Sudhir Kumar Saxena and Fire Service, Civil Defence and Home Guards Director General Taj Hassan were also reportedly discussed.

Sood, known for tackling major cybercrime issues and implementing the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) in Karnataka was honoured with the President's Police Medal, and served as the Police Advisor to the Mauritian government.

According to standard procedure, the Department of Personnel and Training prepares a list of serving IPS officers from the three senior-most batches to consider for the post of CBI Director. Then the names are sent to the two-member Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed by the Prime Minister, which chooses one and makes the appointment. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is the second member of the panel.