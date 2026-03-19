President Droupadi Murmu and PM Narendra Modi wished citizens on Hindu New Year festivals including Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, and Chaitra Navratri. Leaders hoped for prosperity and peace, while devotees thronged temples to offer prayers.

President Murmu Extends Festive Greetings

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday expressed greetings on the festivals marking the Hindu New Year and the arrival of the spring season. In a post on X, the President wished for "prosperity and new hopes" for all citizens on the occasion of Chaitra Shuklaadi, Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Cheti Chand, Navreh, and Sajibu Cheiroba. "On the sacred occasion of Chaitra Shuklaadi, Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Cheti Chand, Navreh, and Sajibu Cheiroba, I extend my heartfelt best wishes to all my fellow citizens. These festivals, celebrated across various regions of the country to welcome the arrival of the new year, are vibrant symbols of India's rich cultural diversity. My fond hope is that these joyous occasions infuse prosperity and new hopes into everyone's lives," the post read.

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चैत्र शुक्लादि, उगादी, गुड़ी-पड़वा, चेती-चांद, नवरेह एवं साजिबु-चेरोबा के पावन अवसर पर सभी देशवासियों को मैं हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं देती हूं। देश के विभिन्न क्षेत्रों में नववर्ष के आगमन के स्वागत में मनाए जाने वाले ये उत्सव भारत की समृद्ध सांस्कृतिक विविधता के उल्लासपूर्ण प्रतीक हैं।… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 19, 2026

PM Modi Greets Citizens on Navratri and New Year Festivals

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended heartfelt greetings on the auspicious occasions of Navratri, Gudi Padwa, Ugadi and Cheti Chand. In two separate posts on X, the PM expressed wishes on the first day of Navratri, praying for discipline, peace and positive energy for everyone. "On the first day of Navratri, the ritual is to worship Devi Shailaputri, the first form of Maa Durga. May her blessings infuse discipline, peace, and positive energy into everyone's life--this is the heartfelt wish," the PM wrote in a post.

"I bow to the one who grants desired boons, with the crescent moon adorning her crest. Mounted on a bull, wielding a trident, the glorious Shailaputri. My salutations and obeisance at the feet of the Mother of the Universe, Maa Durga, on behalf of millions of my fellow countrymen! On the sacred occasion of Navratri, I beseech the Divine Mother to bestow her blessings of affection and compassion upon one and all. Jai Mata Di!" he wrote in another post.

In other posts, the PM extended best wishes on Cheti Chand, Ugadi and Gudi Padwa and hoped for a good year for all.

Devotees Throng Temples for Chaitra Navratri

Meanwhile, devotees on Thursday gathered in large numbers at prominent shrines, including the Jhandewalan and Chhatarpur temples in Delhi and Mumba Devi in Mumbai, to offer prayers on the first day of Chaitra Navratri. The air resonated with the sound of bells and hymns as the Aarti performed marked the commencement of the nine-day festival dedicated to Goddess Durga. (ANI)