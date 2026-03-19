Ahead of the Assam Assembly polls, Lok Sabha MP Pradyut Bordoloi quit Congress and joined the BJP. BJP leader NV Subash called it a 'feather in the cap'. Bordoloi cited internal mistreatment and lack of support as reasons for his decision.

BJP leader NV Subash on Thursday said that Lok Sabha MP Pradyut Bordoloi's move to leave Congress and join the party is a "feather in the cap for BJP". Speaking with ANI, he said, "This is a feather in the cap for the BJP because many people from different walks of life and now from different political parties, especially Congress, are joining the BJP. It means that people have faith in the BJP that it will work for the people. This MP felt suffocated in the Congress party. We welcome him joining the BJP."

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MP Joins BJP Ahead of Assam Polls

Ahead of the Assam Assembly election, Bordoloi joined the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Assam BJP President Dilip Saikia. He tendered his resignation to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, ending his lifelong association with the Congress party amid allegations of internal mistreatment.

Bordoloi Cites 'Internal Humiliation', Lack of Support

While speaking to the reporters on Tuesday, Pradyut Bordoloi said, "Today, I have abandoned one of the most important principles of my life, and I am not happy with it. However, I made this decision because I was being insulted on many issues by anyone who approached me from within the Congress Party, especially in the Assam Congress. Even the Congress leadership was not showing sympathy towards me. I have become very lonely because I have been associated with the Congress all my life. But of late, I have been having a lot of difficulty surviving, so I have to make this decision. Yes, I have submitted this resignation letter to the AICC President."

After joining the BJP, Pradyut Bordoloi said his decision was driven by persistent internal humiliation and a lack of support from the party leadership. Referring to a specific Assam Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting, he said he felt hurt after Congress leader Imran Masood dismissed his allegations against a candidate, whom he accused of running a criminal nexus, as "fabricated." Masood, who represents Saharanpur in the Lok Sabha, is a part of Congress's screening committee for the upcoming Assam elections.

Congress Reacts to 'Unfortunate Decision'

Following the resignation of his party MP, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President Gaurav Gogoi called it an "unfortunate decision" and said that the 2026 assembly election is about "freeing Assam from the clutches of Himanta Biswa Sarma".

Battle for Assam

Elections in Assam for all 126 Assembly constituencies will be held in a single phase on April 9, while the counting of votes is scheduled for May 4. Assam will witness a fight between the incumbent BJP-led NDA government and Congress for the 126-seat assembly. The BJP government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, will look to secure a third consecutive term, while the Congress aims to defeat the ruling party to return to power. (ANI)