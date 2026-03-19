Devotees thronged temples in Gorakhpur, Lucknow, Surat, and Delhi to mark the first day of Chaitra Navratri. PM Narendra Modi and Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami extended greetings for the nine-day festival dedicated to Goddess Durga.

Devotional Fervour Marks Start of Chaitra Navratri

Devotees thronged temples across several cities on the first day of Chaitra Navratri, offering prayers and seeking blessings. In Gorakhpur, people visited Golghar Kali Mandir, while in Lucknow, devotees gathered at Maa Chandrika Devi Temple to offer prayers. Similar scenes were witnessed at Maa Amba Temple in Surat, where devotees arrived early to participate in rituals. In the national capital, worshippers queued up at Jhandewalan Temple to mark the beginning of the nine-day festival.

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In Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain, devotees marked the Hindu New Year by chanting mantras, offering prayers to the Sun god and blowing conch shells on the banks of the Shipra River.

Chaitra Navratri marks the beginning of the nine-day festival dedicated to Goddess Durga and her nine forms.

PM Modi Extends Greetings

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended heartfelt greetings on the auspicious occasions of Navratri, Gudi Padwa, Ugadi and Cheti Chand. In two separate posts on X, the PM expressed wishes on the first day of Navratri, praying for discipline, peace and positive energy for everyone.

"On the first day of Navratri, the ritual is to worship Devi Shailaputri, the first form of Maa Durga. May her blessings infuse discipline, peace, and positive energy into everyone's life--this is the heartfelt wish," the PM wrote in a post.

"I bow to the one who grants desired boons, with the crescent moon adorning her crest. Mounted on a bull, wielding a trident, the glorious Shailputri. My salutations and obeisance at the feet of the Mother of the Universe, Maa Durga, on behalf of millions of my fellow countrymen! On the sacred occasion of Navratri, I beseech the Divine Mother to bestow her blessings of affection and compassion upon one and all. Jai Mata Di!" he wrote in another post.

Uttarakhand CM Wishes People

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also extended greetings on the first day of Chaitra Navratri, paying tribute to the goddess Shailputri, the first form of Goddess Durga worshipped during the festival.

"Salutations to She who grants desired boons, with the crescent moon as her crown. Mounted on the bull, bearer of the trident, Shailputri, the glorious one. Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the residents of the state on the first day of the sacred Chaitra Navratri, dedicated to the worship of Mother Shailputri. May Mother Shailputri, the presiding deity of patience, unwavering resolve, and auspiciousness, bless your life to always be filled with happiness, prosperity, and joy," the Chief Minister wrote.