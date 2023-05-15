India News

Why DK Shivakumar once called new CBI director Praveen Sood 'nalayak'?

It all started in 2017

In 2017, Praveen Sood faced controversy when he was transferred from his position as Bengaluru city police commissioner.

Who was the then CM of Karnataka?

The transfer allegedly took place to multiple complaints against Sood received by then chief minister Siddaramaiah.

Targeted Congress workers

Praveen Sood had faced criticism from DK Shivakumar who accused the state police of unfairly targeting Congress workers. The Congress also labelled Sood as a "BJP agent".

DK Shivakumar warns Praveen Sood

DK Shivakumar called Sood 'nalayak' and warned that if the Congress returned to power, it would take action against Praveen Sood.

What was the controversy?

Sood was handling several high-profile cases, including the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh. Siddaramaiah had accused Sood of being biased towards the BJP.

