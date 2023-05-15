Why DK Shivakumar once called new CBI director Praveen Sood 'nalayak'?

India News
In 2017, Praveen Sood faced controversy when he was transferred from his position as Bengaluru city police commissioner.
The transfer allegedly took place to multiple complaints against Sood received by then chief minister Siddaramaiah.
Praveen Sood had faced criticism from DK Shivakumar who accused the state police of unfairly targeting Congress workers. The Congress also labelled Sood as a "BJP agent".
DK Shivakumar called Sood 'nalayak' and warned that if the Congress returned to power, it would take action against Praveen Sood.
Sood was handling several high-profile cases, including the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh. Siddaramaiah had accused Sood of being biased towards the BJP.