Who is Praveen Sood, CBI appoints new Director for a period of two years

Other than Sood, it is reportedly said that the names of senior IPS officers from Karnataka, Delhi and other states were discussed during the meeting. Subodh Kumar Jaiswal's fixed tenure of two years is coming to an end on May 25.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday (May 14) appointed Praveen Sood, an IPS officer of the 1986 batch, as the new director of the agency for a period of two years. Sood will take over from current chief Subodh Kumar Jaiswal after the completion of his tenure.

On Saturday, a high-level committee comprising the Prime Minister, Chief Justice of India (CJI) and the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha had met and shortlisted three senior IPS officers for the post of CBI Director.

Other than Sood, it is reportedly said that the names of senior IPS officers from Karnataka, Delhi and other states were discussed during the meeting. Subodh Kumar Jaiswal's fixed tenure of two years is coming to an end on May 25.

One of the front-runners was Sood, an IPO officer from the Karnataka Cadre and the state's DGP. On May 26, 2021, former Mumbai Police Commission Jaiswal, an IPS officer from the Maharashtra cadre and a member of the 1985 batch, assumed command of the CBI.

The CBI Director is selected by a committee comprising the Prime Minister, CJI and the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha for a fixed tenure of two years.

The tenure can be extended up to five years. During the meeting, the possible candidates for appointment as new Central Vigilance Commissioner and member Lok Pal were also discussed.