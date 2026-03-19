Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, President Droupadi Murmu, and PM Narendra Modi extended greetings to the nation on Chaitra Shukladi, Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, and Cheti Chand, wishing for prosperity, strength, and positivity in the New Year.

Lok Sabha Speaker Extends New Year Greetings

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla extended greetings to the people on the occasion of Chaitra Shukladi, Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, and Cheti Chand, wishing for "strength, devotion and positivity." In his message, Birla said, "Heartfelt greetings to all countrymen on the occasion of Nav Samvatsar, Chaitra Navratri, Cheti Chand, Gudi Padwa, and Ugadi! Today, these festivals are being celebrated across the country with faith, enthusiasm, and joy, showcasing our rich cultural diversity and unity. The New Year marks not just a new calendar beginning, but an opportunity to move forward with fresh ideas, resolutions, and renewed energy. I pray that Goddess Bhagwati's blessings fill our lives with strength, devotion, and positivity."

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President Murmu Wishes for Prosperity and Hope

Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu expressed greetings on the festivals marking the Hindu New Year and the arrival of the spring season. In a post on X, the President wished for "prosperity and new hopes" for all citizens on the occasion of Chaitra Shuklaadi, Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Cheti Chand, Navreh, and Sajibu Cheiroba. "On the sacred occasion of Chaitra Shuklaadi, Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Cheti Chand, Navreh, and Sajibu Cheiroba, I extend my heartfelt best wishes to all my fellow citizens. These festivals, celebrated across various regions of the country to welcome the arrival of the new year, are vibrant symbols of India's rich cultural diversity. My fond hope is that these joyous occasions infuse prosperity and new hopes into everyone's lives," the post read.

PM Modi's Wishes on Navratri and New Year Festivals

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended heartfelt greetings on the auspicious occasions of Navratri, Gudi Padwa, Ugadi and Cheti Chand. "On the first day of Navratri, the ritual is to worship Devi Shailaputri, the first form of Maa Durga. May her blessings infuse discipline, peace, and positive energy into everyone's life--this is the heartfelt wish," the PM wrote in a post.

In separate posts on X, the PM expressed wishes on the first day of Navratri, praying for discipline, peace and positive energy for everyone. The PM also extended best wishes on Cheti Chand, Ugadi and Gudi Padwa and hoped for a good year for all. (ANI)