Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Centre explains why it does NOT want Dalit Christians, Dalit Muslims in Scheduled Caste list

    In an affidavit submitted to the Supreme Court, the Social Justice and Empowerment ministry has said that Dalit Christians and Dalit Muslims cannot claim benefits to which scheduled castes are entitled to, and that there is unconstitutionality in the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order of 1950.

    Centre explains why it does NOT want Dalit Christians, Dalit Muslims in Scheduled Caste list
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Nov 10, 2022, 9:39 AM IST

    Historical data shows Dalit Christians and Dalit Muslims never faced backwardness or oppression, the Narendra Modi government has said while defending their exclusion from the list of Scheduled Castes. 
     
    In an affidavit submitted to the Supreme Court, the Social Justice and Empowerment ministry has said that Dalit Christians and Dalit Muslims cannot claim benefits to which scheduled castes are entitled to and that there is unconstitutionality in the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order of 1950.

    Also Read: Vande Bharat Express faces four major accidents in one month of operation

    The Centre's response came after a non-profit organisation, the Centre for Public Interest Litigation (CPIL), filed a petition seeking an extension of reservation and other benefits to Dalits who converted to Islam and Christianity.

    The Social Justice and Empowerment ministry contended that the identification of Scheduled Castes revolves around a specific social stigma that is limited to SC communities identified in the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order, 1950.

    The government affidavit reasons that the oppressive system of untouchability that resulted in the economic and social backwardness of some Hindu castes was not prevalent in Islamic or Christian societies. 

    'The Constitution (Scheduled Caste) Order, 1950, does not suffer from any unconstitutionality due to the exclusion of Christianity or Islam, the ministry said. 

    The Constitution (Scheduled Caste) Order, 1950 was based on 'historical data', which clearly established that Christian or Islamic society members never faced such backwardness or oppression, the affidavit stated.

    It further states that one of the reasons why people from Scheduled Castes were converting to other faiths like Christianity or Islam was so that they can come out of the oppression and untouchability, which is not prevalent at all in other religions. 

    Stating that the Justice Ranganath Mishra Commission took a myopic view, the ministry also refused to agree with the recommendation in the 2007 report on the inclusion of Dalit Christians and Dalit Muslims in the Scheduled Caste list.

    Also Read: Zomato 'apologises' to 'Delhi-NCR' for serving 'smoked chicken'; See reactions here

    Last Updated Nov 10, 2022, 9:39 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Gujarat Election 2022: BJP likely to announce list of candidates today; know details - adt

    Gujarat Election 2022: BJP likely to announce list of candidates today; know details

    Gujarat Election 2022 Former CM Vijay Rupani will not contest gcw

    Gujarat Election 2022: Former CM Vijay Rupani will not contest

    Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti to not contest Jammu and Kashmir election next year; here's why AJR

    Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti to not contest Jammu and Kashmir election next year; here's why

    Vande Bharat Express faces four major accidents in one month of operation; check details AJR

    Vande Bharat Express faces four major accidents in one month of operation; check details

    It s our National Flower': BJP defends 'Lotus' featuring in G20 Logo after Congress 'shocking' remark - adt

    'It's our National Flower': BJP defends 'Lotus' featuring in G20 Logo after Congress 'shocking' remark

    Recent Stories

    Gujarat Election 2022: BJP likely to announce list of candidates today; know details - adt

    Gujarat Election 2022: BJP likely to announce list of candidates today; know details

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar case: Delhi Court to hear Jacqueline Fernandez's regular bail plea today drb

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar case: Delhi Court to hear Jacqueline Fernandez's regular bail plea today

    Most expensive art auction: Late Microsoft co-founder Paul G Allen's art collection earns record 1 billion dollars

    Most expensive art auction: Late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen's art collection earns record $1 billion

    Niharika Konidela Turkey vacay pictures go viral check out drb

    Niharika Konidela’s Turkey vacay pictures go viral; check out

    football ISL 2022-23: NorthEast United FC seek desperate change in momentum as ATK Mohun Bagan eye second place snt

    ISL 2022-23: NorthEast United FC seek desperate change in momentum as ATK Mohun Bagan eye second place

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, IND vs ENG, India vs England: One knock-out game does not define us - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, IND vs ENG: 'One knock-out game doesn't define us' - Rohit

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukraine war why US has been unable to convince India to stay away from Moscow

    Answered: Why has US been unable to convince India to stay away from Russia?

    Video Icon
    Priyanka Chopra hails Modi govt's POSHAN Tracker mobile app (WATCH)

    Priyanka Chopra hails Modi govt's POSHAN Tracker mobile app

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM, India vs Zimbabwe: Suryakumar Yadav has been phenomenal - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM: 'Suryakumar Yadav has been phenomenal' - Rahul Dravid

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 India vs Zimbabwe: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups

    Video Icon