Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Zomato 'apologises' to 'Delhi-NCR' for serving 'smoked chicken'; See reactions here

    Zomato sent out a cheeky tweet that poked fun at Delhi's air pollution. According to the meal delivery app, it was responsible if the residents received "smoked chicken". The tweet was well received on Twitter. They voiced similar criticism about the air quality as Zomato.

    Zomato apologises to Delhi NCR for serving smoked chicken See reactions here gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 9, 2022, 2:20 PM IST

    Delhi's air quality index (AQI) is still considered to be "very poor." When smoke, dust, and winter fog come together, they form a smog cloud that reduces visibility and raises health hazards. As the pollution in Delhi and the neighbouring areas worsens, mocking memes have taken over social media at this time.

    Businesses are embracing social media to display their ability by making memes and one-liners with creative punchlines, while irate people use the medium to express their displeasure. The most recent one was released by the online meal ordering service Zomato, which included a hilarious meme.

    On November 7, the meal delivery service Zomato used Twitter to send a message criticising Delhi's air pollution. Due to the air pollution, Zomato apologised to residents of Delhi-NCR for the smoky flavour that would emerge from their order of "chicken." Sorry Delhi-NCR, our chat support can't assist if your chicken is delivered as smoked chicken, it said in the tweet.

    Also Read | Social media flooded with memes after tremors jolt Delhi

    More than 13,000 people have liked and retweeted the message. Additionally, a number of individuals commented on the page, offering their thoughts. Here's how netizens reacted: 

    Also Read | 'It was scary... extremely scary': Nepal's 6.3 earthquake leaves north India jolted

     

    Another person stated that a smoking delivery person is the one thing they would not tolerate. Others kept on cracking jokes about how dirty the air was in Delhi. Delhi's air quality is considered to be "very poor." While Delhi's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) is 339, Noida and Gurugram's AQIs are 371 and 338, respectively.

    Last Updated Nov 9, 2022, 2:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: PM Modi accuses Congress of 'corruption and scam'; check details AJR

    Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: PM Modi accuses Congress of 'corruption and scam'; check details

    'Need time to file affidavit': Centre tells Supreme Court during demonetisation case hearing AJR

    'Need time to file affidavit': Centre tells Supreme Court during demonetisation case hearing

    Patra Chawl Case: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut gets bail after 100 days in jail - adt

    Patra Chawl Case: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut gets bail after 100 days in jail

    Social media flooded with memes after tremors jolt Delhi gcw

    Social media flooded with memes after tremors jolt Delhi

    'First time such claims made': Congress seeks Narco tests on Arvind Kejriwal, conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar AJR

    'First time such claims made...': Congress seeks Narco tests on Arvind Kejriwal, conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar

    Recent Stories

    Milk to chocolate - 5 foods that can help manage your stress levels sur

    Milk to chocolate - 5 foods that can help manage your stress levels

    Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: PM Modi accuses Congress of 'corruption and scam'; check details AJR

    Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: PM Modi accuses Congress of 'corruption and scam'; check details

    Elon Musk net worth falls below USD 200 billion after he sells USD 3 95 billion Tesla shares gcw

    Elon Musk's net worth falls below $200 billion after he sells $3.95 billion Tesla shares

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Suryakumar Yadav maintains top spot, Arshdeep Singh rises to 23rd in T20I Rankings-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Suryakumar maintains top spot, Arshdeep rises to 23rd in T20I Rankings

    'Need time to file affidavit': Centre tells Supreme Court during demonetisation case hearing AJR

    'Need time to file affidavit': Centre tells Supreme Court during demonetisation case hearing

    Recent Videos

    Russia Ukraine war why US has been unable to convince India to stay away from Moscow

    Answered: Why has US been unable to convince India to stay away from Russia?

    Video Icon
    Priyanka Chopra hails Modi govt's POSHAN Tracker mobile app (WATCH)

    Priyanka Chopra hails Modi govt's POSHAN Tracker mobile app

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM, India vs Zimbabwe: Suryakumar Yadav has been phenomenal - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM: 'Suryakumar Yadav has been phenomenal' - Rahul Dravid

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 India vs Zimbabwe: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups

    Video Icon
    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral AJR

    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral

    Video Icon