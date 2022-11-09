Zomato 'apologises' to 'Delhi-NCR' for serving 'smoked chicken'; See reactions here

Zomato sent out a cheeky tweet that poked fun at Delhi's air pollution. According to the meal delivery app, it was responsible if the residents received "smoked chicken". The tweet was well received on Twitter. They voiced similar criticism about the air quality as Zomato.

Delhi's air quality index (AQI) is still considered to be "very poor." When smoke, dust, and winter fog come together, they form a smog cloud that reduces visibility and raises health hazards. As the pollution in Delhi and the neighbouring areas worsens, mocking memes have taken over social media at this time.

Businesses are embracing social media to display their ability by making memes and one-liners with creative punchlines, while irate people use the medium to express their displeasure. The most recent one was released by the online meal ordering service Zomato, which included a hilarious meme.

On November 7, the meal delivery service Zomato used Twitter to send a message criticising Delhi's air pollution. Due to the air pollution, Zomato apologised to residents of Delhi-NCR for the smoky flavour that would emerge from their order of "chicken." Sorry Delhi-NCR, our chat support can't assist if your chicken is delivered as smoked chicken, it said in the tweet.

Also Read | Social media flooded with memes after tremors jolt Delhi

More than 13,000 people have liked and retweeted the message. Additionally, a number of individuals commented on the page, offering their thoughts. Here's how netizens reacted:

Also Read | 'It was scary... extremely scary': Nepal's 6.3 earthquake leaves north India jolted

Another person stated that a smoking delivery person is the one thing they would not tolerate. Others kept on cracking jokes about how dirty the air was in Delhi. Delhi's air quality is considered to be "very poor." While Delhi's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) is 339, Noida and Gurugram's AQIs are 371 and 338, respectively.