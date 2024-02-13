Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Centre cancelled over 100 Overseas Citizen of India cards between 2014 and 2023: Report

    A report reveals that the Centre has revoked over 100 Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cards between 2014 and May 2023, citing reasons such as fraud, disloyalty to the Constitution, or threats to India's sovereignty. 

    First Published Feb 13, 2024, 10:21 AM IST

    The Centre reportedly revoked at least 102 Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cards between 2014 and May 2023, citing a response to a Right to Information (RTI) query to the website Article 14. Overseas Citizenship of India is a status allowing foreign individuals of Indian origin to reside and work indefinitely in India. However, the cancellation of OCI cards requires affected individuals to leave the country and reapply for a visa.

    Currently, there are over 45 lakh OCI cardholders. The Centre justified the cancellations under section 7D of the Citizenship Act, 1955. This section permits the annulment of OCI cards in cases of fraud, disloyalty to the Constitution, aiding an enemy during wartime, imprisonment, or in the interests of India's sovereignty, integrity, and security.

    The Centre disclosed that 2,84,574 OCI cards were cancelled until May 2023, with 2,59,554 being revoked for re-issuance and others for reasons such as loss, damage, or death. Notably, the Centre lacked information on cancellations between 2004 and 2014.

    Since 2014, the Centre has revoked OCI status from journalists, activists, and academics. Notably, French journalist Vanessa Dougnac received a notice in January, alleging her work's "malicious" nature contributed to a biased perception of the country.

    In 2021, the Centre introduced new restrictions for OCI cardholders, mandating special permits for activities like research, missionary work, or journalistic endeavours, as well as visits to protected or restricted areas in India.

