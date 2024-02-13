Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Viral photo: Narayana Murthy enjoys ice-cream with daughter Akshata in Bengaluru

    An image of Britain's first lady Akshata Murty with her father and Infosys founder Narayana Murthy at a popular ice-cream joint has gone viral on social media. The father-daughter duo posed for the camera, holding ice-cream cups.

    Viral photo Narayana Murthy enjoys ice-cream with daughter Akshata in Bengaluru at this place gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 13, 2024, 9:05 AM IST

    A photo of Britain's first lady Akshata Murty along with her father and Infosys founder Narayana Murthy has gone viral on social media in which the daughter-father duo can be seen relishing family time at a popular ice-cream joint in Karnataka's Bengaluru. Many people on X (previously known as Twitter) uploaded a photo of Akshaya and her father at a well-known ice cream shop in the city.

    In the picture, Akshata and Narayana Murthy are seen savoring ice cream at the well-known Corner House in Jayanagar, Bengaluru. The father and daughter held ice cream cups as they posed for the camera in their casual attire.

    Akshata Murty is married to Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and leader of the Conservative Party.

    Akshata Murty attended the book launch of author Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni's "An Uncommon Love: The Early Life of Sudha and Narayana Murthy" last week, accompanied by his mother and philanthropist Sudha and father Narayana Murthy.

    At the function, which took place at Bengaluru's St. Joseph's College of Commerce, Murthy reminisced about their early 1970s meeting. Their first meeting occurred because Sudha, an avid reader, was drawn to Narayana Murthy's roommate's large book collection.

    While Narayan Murthy, accompanied by Sudha Murthy, shared insights at the launch, their son Rohan Murty joined Akshata Murty and her daughters Anoushka and Krishna. The narrative of Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murthy's first meeting enthralled the assembled audience.

    Last Updated Feb 13, 2024, 9:05 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Farmers Protests 2.0: From 32 to 50 groups, farmer unity tested, new alliances forged

    Farmers Protests 2.0: From 32 to 50 groups, farmer unity tested, new alliances forged over two years

    Thrippunithura firecracker explosion: Police register case against contractors, temple officials rkn

    Thrippunithura firecracker explosion: Police register case against contractors, temple officials

    Delhi on high alert ahead of farmers march today punjab haryana borders sealed gcw

    Delhi on high alert ahead of farmers’ march today, Punjab-Haryana borders sealed

    Bizarre Hairstylist uses Ujala to dye client's hair; Blinkit and Swiggy react to viral video (WATCH) snt

    Bizarre! Hairstylist uses Ujala to dye client's hair; Blinkit and Swiggy react to viral video (WATCH)

    This is not a temple of stone...' Sadhguru after visiting Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

    'This is not a temple of stone...' Sadhguru after visiting Ram Mandir in Ayodhya (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Farmers Protests 2.0: From 32 to 50 groups, farmer unity tested, new alliances forged

    Farmers Protests 2.0: From 32 to 50 groups, farmer unity tested, new alliances forged over two years

    Thrippunithura firecracker explosion: Police register case against contractors, temple officials rkn

    Thrippunithura firecracker explosion: Police register case against contractors, temple officials

    Delhi on high alert ahead of farmers march today punjab haryana borders sealed gcw

    Delhi on high alert ahead of farmers’ march today, Punjab-Haryana borders sealed

    Kiss Day 2024: 7 steamy Bollywood Kisses that melt our hearts ATG

    Kiss Day 2024: 7 steamy Bollywood Kisses that melt our hearts

    Pakistan Political Crisis: Imran Khan's PTI rules out coalition, PML-Nawaz says PM's chair is theirs

    Pakistan Political Crisis: Imran Khan's PTI rules out coalition, PML-Nawaz says PM's chair is theirs

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues Exclusive Interview with Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya Ram Mandir

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I put pressure on Ram Lalla for darshan; dedicated myself to God'

    Video Icon