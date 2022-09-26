Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rajasthan crisis: Pull Gehlot out of party president race, Congress High Command urges Sonia Gandhi

    Various media reports suggest that the Congress Working Committee (CWC) was miffed over the recent political developments in the crisis-hit state and the conduct of the MLAs of the Gehlot camp. The members have urged Sonia Gandhi to make another such person a candidate who is a senior leader and also loyal to the Gandhi family. 

    Amid the ongoing political crisis in Rajasthan, the Congress High Command has requested that Sonia Gandhi withdraw Rajasthan's chief minister, Ashok Gehlot, from the contest for party president. The committee has recommended that a different candidate be selected for the position. According to the news agency ANI, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) was upset over recent political events in the state that is currently experiencing a crisis and the behaviour of the Gehlot camp's MLAs.

    The members have requested Sonia Gandhi to nominate another senior politician who is also a Gandhi family supporter as a candidate. Sonia Gandhi, at the behest of Ashok Gehlot, has taken cognizance of the MLAs of his camp not meeting the two observers- Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken - sent to Jaipur by the party leadership. Notably, the Gehlot camp's MLAs had skipped the Congress Legislative Party meeting (CLP).

    Shashi Tharoor who is also in the race for the party's top post will file the nominations on September 30. A legislative party meeting was scheduled on Sunday evening at the residence of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in the presence of the observers, which was attended by the Sachin Pilot and his camp MLAs.

    However, the Gehlot loyalists had held a meeting with Cabinet Minister Shanti Dhariwal at his residence, following which over 90 MLAs had submitted their resignations to Speaker CP Joshi. The Gehlot loyalists want someone from their own camp to be chosen as the next Chief Minister, instead of Pilot, who according to them, had revolted against his own party back in 2020.

