    Ghulam Nabi Azad announces Democratic Azad Party, says it will be democratic and independent

    Ghulam Nabi Azad, 73, on August 26, quit Congress terming the party "comprehensively destroyed". He also lashed out at Rahul Gandhi for "demolishing" the party's entire consultative mechanism.

    Democratic Azad Party: Ghulam Nabi Azad announces the name of his new party AJR
    First Published Sep 26, 2022, 12:43 PM IST

    With just a month after he quit the Congress party, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday announced the name of his party. 'Democratic Azad Party' is the name of Azad's political party. He addressed a press conference and said that his party received around 1,500 suggestions in Urdu as well as Sanskrit.

    "The names for my new party were sent to us, in Urdu, and Sanskrit. The mix of Hindi & Urdu is Hindustani. We want the name to be democratic, peaceful, and independent," Azad said.

    On Monday, Azad held a press conference to unveil his new political outfit. On Sunday, he held meetings with his workers and leaders. Our politics won't be based on caste or religion." He said, "We haven't consulted any other party for floating a new party. My party's will have Gandhiji's ideology.

    In his first public meeting in Jammu after quitting Congress, Azad had announced to launch of his own political outfit that will focus on the restoration of full statehood.

    In his resignation letter to Sonia Gandhi, he had targeted the party leadership, particularly Rahul Gandhi, over the way the party has been run in the past nearly nine years.

    Slamming Congress, Azad had said that the party was made by its workers with their blood and not by computers and Twitter. Alleging that his former party colleagues were trying to 'defame' him, Azad had alleged that people from Congress now go to jail in buses, call DGP or Commissioners, get their names written, and leave within an hour.

    Last Updated Sep 26, 2022, 1:02 PM IST
