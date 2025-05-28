Telangana weather alert: Heavy rainfall triggers orange alert in 4 districts
Heavy rains are lashing Telangana. A warning has been issued for heavy downpours in four districts on Wednesday… so people there need to be careful. The districts likely to experience heavy rainfall are…
Heavy Rains in Telangana
Telangana Weather: It rained during summer... will it decrease during monsoon? Currently, heavy rains are occurring across the country. Rains are also lashing the Telugu states. The Meteorological Department has warned that there is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Telangana for these two days (May 28, 29).
Orange Alert for These Telangana Districts
The Hyderabad Meteorological Center has announced that there is a possibility of very heavy rainfall in Jagtial, Sircilla, Siddipet, and Jangaon districts today (Wednesday). An orange alert has been issued for these districts. Heavy rains are also expected in Karimnagar, Hanamkonda, Peddapalli, Warangal, Mahabubabad, Mulugu, Bhupalpally, Bhuvanagiri, Rangareddy, Vikarabad, and Sangareddy districts. They have warned that rains will lash Hyderabad and its surrounding districts of Rangareddy and Medchal. A yellow alert has been issued for 14 other districts.
Monsoon Touches Telangana
The southwest monsoon has touched Telangana... Meteorological officials have said that it has already reached Mahabubnagar and is rapidly spreading across the state. Also, a low pressure is continuing in the Bay of Bengal… A new surface circulation has formed in the North Bay of Bengal, and the weather is favorable for rains. That's why heavy rains are occurring in Telangana, the Meteorological Department said.
Highest Rainfall in Hyderabad
Heavy rain lashed Hyderabad on Tuesday. Patancheru recorded 7.7 cm of rainfall. Heavy rain in all parts of the city caused waterlogging and flooding on the roads... Traffic was disrupted and heavy traffic jams occurred in many areas. In the districts, Adilabad recorded 9.7 mm of rainfall.
Rain Forecast for These Districts in AP
Heavy rains are also lashing Andhra Pradesh, the other Telugu state... The Meteorological Department has said that the same situation will continue for these two days (Wednesday, Thursday). Moderate rains and heavy rains are expected in Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Eluru, Alluri Sitaramaraju, Palnadu, Prakasam, Nellore, Kurnool, Nandyal, and Sri Sathya Sai districts on Wednesday.
People Beware of Heavy Rains
Heavy rains in the Telugu states are accompanied by gales and lightning, which can lead to accidents. So, the Disaster Management Department is warning people to be alert. Farmers engaged in agricultural work with the first rains should be more careful and avoid going under trees during the rains. People are also advised to go out only if necessary during the rains.