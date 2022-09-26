Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Sadhguru draw flak for jeep safari inside Kaziranga after sunset

Alleging that the jeep safari has violated provisions of Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 and threatened wildlife inside KNPTR, two social activists Soneshwar Narah and Probin Pegu have filed a police complaint against Sarma, Sadhguru and Baruah.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and spiritual leader Jagadish Vasudev, popularly known as Sadhguru, has drawn flak for their alleged jeep safari on Saturday inside the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR), a UNESCO world heritage site in Assam, after sunset.

According to reports, the jeep safaris are usually allowed inside the park in the early morning hours and in the afternoon when the park is open for tourists.

Several conservationists alleged that the jeep safari after dark is a violation of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 and could pose a threat to the rhinos, elephants, tigers and other animals inside the park.

In a video posted by Sarma on Twitter, Sadhguru is seen driving a vehicle inside the park with the Assam CM in the front passenger seat and state tourism minister Jayanta Malla Baruah standing at the back. Several other vehicles and security personnel were also seen entering the park.

"Revered Sadhguru, in whose presence Kaziranga National Park opened today for tourists, has a special message to save precious rhinos. And indeed, he enjoyed the jeep safari," Sarma tweeted.

Sadhguru was in Kaziranga to take part in a three-day Chintan Shivir organised by the state government. The Assam CM, however, denied all such allegations.

Speaking to reporters, Sarma said, "There is no violation. According to wildlife law, the warden can give permission to enter a protected area even at night. No law stops people from entering at night. Yesterday, we had the formal opening of the park for this season and now Sadhguru and Sri Sri Ravi Shankar have arrived. Since they have lakhs of followers, this time we expect the tourist season will be very good for Kaziranga."

Meanwhile, principal chief conservator of forest and chief wildlife warden for Assam, MK Yadava said that there was a "hidden agenda" behind the allegations against Sarma and Sadhguru to defame KNPTR and people making the accusations aren't aware of actual facts or tried to know them.

Alleging that the jeep safari has violated provisions of Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 and threatened wildlife inside KNPTR, two social activists Soneshwar Narah and Probin Pegu have filed a police complaint against Sarma, Sadhguru and Baruah.

Environment activist Rohit Choudhury took to Twitter and stated that the jeep safari could be a violation of Section 27 of Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 which is related to restrictions on entry in a protected forest area.