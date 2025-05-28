Chief Executive Officer of Dr. Dangs Lab, Arjun Dang on Tuesday stated that the rising cases of Covid-19 belonged to the sub-lineage of the Omicron virus.

"We must understand that the current spreading variants are again a sublineage of the Omicron virus. Additionally, in states like Tamil Nadu and Gujarat, we have certain other sub-variants that have been named Variants Under Monitoring, and these are basically of two types, LF7 and NV181. Currently, the cases that we are seeing are more transmissible. They can infect people easily, but again, from the severity perspective, till now, we have not seen any severe cases," Dang told ANI.

He further stated that symptoms of patients were only common cold and flu, and added that hospitalisations currently were minimal.

"All of these are actually presenting as common cold and flu, and the usual symptoms that we have in any kind of common cold, even the hospitalisations, have been minimal," he added.

The CEO further stated that the hospital and staff were better prepared, informed and had better surveillance tools, further stating that the country was in a good place from the preparedness perspective to face the situation effectively.

"There has been an increase in the number of sample requests that we are receiving. But this time, we are better prepared, more informed, and we have better surveillance tools. With the scientific tests that we have, we are in a good place from the preparedness perspective to face this effectively and minimise any kind of damage that the current wave might cause," he added.

Meanwhile, on May 26, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) also confirmed that while Covid-19 cases were reported again in parts of the country, current variants in circulation were showing mild symptoms similar to the Omicron strain.

