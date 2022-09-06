Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Central Vista inauguration: Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory for September 8; check details

    On the day of the inauguration, visitors will not be allowed on the stretch from India Gate to Man Singh Road. After being closed for 20 months, the entire stretch will be thrown open to the general public on September 9.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 6, 2022, 12:30 PM IST

    Ahead of the Central Vista inauguration in the national capital, the Delhi Traffic Police on Tuesday issued an advisory for commuters for September 8. The inauguration of Central Vista under Amrit Mahotsav is expected to witness huge participation, particularly by children. Hence, Delhi Traffic Police has made special arrangements.

    Also read: Centre to rename India's historic Rajpath as Kartavya Path: All you need to know

    General traffic will be diverted from 6 pm to 9 pm on September 8 on these roads: 

    • 1. Tilak Marg (from C-Hexagon to Bhagwan Dass Road Crossing)
    • 2. Purana Quila Road (from C-Hexagon to Mathura Road)
    • 3. Shershah Road (from C-Hexagon to Mathura Road)
    • 4. Dr. Zakir Hussain Marg (from C-Hexagon to Subramanian Bharti Marg Crossing)
    • 5. Pandara Road (from C-Hexagon to Subramanian Bharti Marg Crossing)
    • 6. Shahjahan Road (from C-Hexagon to Q-Point) 7. Akbar Road (from C-Hexagon to R/A Mansingh Road)
    • 7. Ashoka Road (from C-Hexagon to R/A Jaswant Singh Road)
    • 8. K.G Marg (from C-Hexagon to Madhav Rao Scindia Marg Crossing)
    • 9. Copernicus Marg (from C-Hexagon to Madhav Rao Scindia Marg Crossing)

    Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has requested the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) to issue an advisory to the government of India ministries and departments to direct non-essential staff to work from home. They also encouraged maximum employees to use public transport and close offices after lunch on Thursday.

    Also read: PHOTOS: The new Central Vista Avenue is ready

    The inaugural function is scheduled to be held at the C-Hexagon. A large number of VVIPs and invitees are expected to attend the function.

    On the day of the inauguration, visitors will not be allowed on the stretch from India Gate to Man Singh Road. After being closed for 20 months, the entire stretch will be thrown open to the general public on September 9.

    Also read: Central Vista: Delhi panel gives green nod to 'Executive Enclave' with new PMO

    Meanwhile, the central government on Monday announced the decision to rename the Rajpath and Central Vista lawns as Kartavya Path. The route runs from Rashtrapati Bhavan on Raisina Hill through Vijay Chowk and India Gate to National Stadium in Delhi.

    The decision was announced with the objective of shedding remnants of the British colony in the country.

    Last Updated Sep 6, 2022, 12:30 PM IST
