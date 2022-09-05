Centre to rename India's historic Rajpath Road as Kartavya Path: All you need to know

The entire road and area from the Netaji statue to the Rashtrapati Bhavan will be known as Kartavya Path.

The central government on Monday decided to rename the historic Rajpath, the road where India's Republic Day Parade takes place as Kartavya Path.

The entire road and area from the Netaji statue to the Rashtrapati Bhavan will be known as Kartavya Path.

(This is a breaking news updates. More updates will soon be added.)