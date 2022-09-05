PHOTOS: The new Central Vista Avenue is ready

The redevelopment project of the Central Vista -- the nation's power corridor -- envisages a common central secretariat, a new triangular Parliament building, revamping the three-km Rajpath, a new prime minister's residence and office, and a new vice-president's enclave.

The new Central Vista Avenue -- the stretch of road from Vijay Chowk to India Gate -- is set to welcome visitors in the evening of September 8. Let us take a look at some glimpses of the new Central Vista Avenue that will not only add to the city's beauty but also immensely benefit citizens.

The revamped Central Vista Avenue along the Rajpath will have red granite walkways, greenery, parking lots and round-the-clock security, vending zones and state-wise food stalls. However, food will not be allowed in the garden area from the India Gate to Man Singh Road.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the stretch of the road on September 8, constructed under his government's ambitious Central Vista redevelopment project, officials in the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry said. The stretch will open to the public after 20 months.

Visitors will not be allowed on the stretch from the India Gate to Man Singh Road on the day of the inauguration, but they can use the remaining part. The entire stretch will be thrown open to the general public from September 9.

The Central Public Works Department, which was the project's executing agency, has set up five vending zones with around 40 vendors each. They will not be allowed to sell their items to visitors in the garden area. Ice cream carts will only be allowed in the vending zones

A senior official said there would be two blocks near the India Gate, and each block would have eight shops, adding that some states had expressed interest in setting up their food stalls.

To ensure that there is no theft and damage to newly-installed facilities, there would be heavy deployment of police personnel and security guards. Around 80 security guards will be deployed on the stretch.

Also revamped are 19 acres of the total canal area that have been fitted with infrastructure like aerators. There are 16 bridges on the entire stretch. Boating will be allowed in two canals -- one near Vanijya Bhawan and another one around Krishi Bhawan.

Maintaining cleanliness will be a challenge as people in a large number will throng the Rajpath, which is considered as the most popular public space in the city.

Greenery has been developed along the Rajpath with an area spreading 3.9 lakh square metres. The bajri sand that lined the ground spreading 15.5 km earlier, has been replaced by new red granite walkways. Parking space for 1,125 vehicles has been created in the entire stretch. Parking space has been created near the India Gate for 35 buses.

All chain links and 74 historic light poles have been restored. Over 900 new light poles have been installed. Over 1,000 white sandstone bollards have replaced concrete bollards to maintain the precinct's character.