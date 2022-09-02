Central Vista: Delhi panel gives green nod to 'Executive Enclave' with new PMO

Earlier in August, the State Expert Appraisal Committee, which vets the proposals before they are sent to SEIAA for clearance, had set up a sub-committee to examine the implementation of the Delhi government's policy for tree transplantation and review the site plan "in order to retain trees."

The Delhi State Environment Impact Assessment Authority said that it has granted environmental clearance to the proposal for the construction of the 'Executive Enclave' which will house the new Prime Minister's Office and Cabinet Secretariat.

Last week the Delhi State Expert Appraisal Committee had recommended the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority to give green nod to the project.

On Wednesday, the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority discussed the project and approved it.

The Forest Department had on August 23 granted permission to the Central Public Works Department, the user agency, to transplant 487 of the 807 trees at the site under the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act, 1994.

During the meeting, the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority noted that the project will lead to the removal of 60 percent of the trees at the site.

"SEAC/SEIAA tried to get the PP (project proponent) to reduce felling of trees but only a few could be saved. The project design was presented as fait accompli (something that's already done). No attempt was made to make any major change in the footprint of the building that would have led to tree preservation on the site," it said.

Central Public Works Department (CPWD) officials said the proposal was submitted for environmental clearance in December last year.

Under the policy notified by the government in December 2020, agencies concerned are required to transplant a minimum of 80 per cent of the trees affected by their development works.

The sub-committee in its report said the tree survey was not carried out at the time of project feasibility assessment and site identification.

In a meeting held on April 9, the State Expert Appraisal Committee decided to recommend the revised proposal to the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority for grant of environmental clearance.

However, the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority referred the matter back to the State Expert Appraisal Committee to ensure that provisions of the tree transplantation policy are complied with.

According to the revised proposal for the Rs 1,381-crore project, the CPWD will maintain 1,022 trees at the site, so as to have a tree every 80 square metre of plot area as per the guidelines of the Union environment ministry.