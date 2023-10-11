Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Breaking: CBI to probe NewsClick over violation of foreign fund norms

    CBI will probe NewsClick over violation of foreign fund norms.

    CBI to probe NewsClick over violation of foreign fund norms anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Oct 11, 2023, 10:02 AM IST

    New Delhi: According to the latest reports, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will investigate the NewsClick over allegations of violating foreign funds regulations. As part of the investigation, the CBI's Economic Offences Wing conducted a search at its founder Prabir Purkayastha's residence on Wednesday (Oct 11) morning. 

    In the case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act that the Delhi Police filed, Purkayastha and the director of human resources for NewClick, Amit Chakraborty, are both currently in judicial custody. The Delhi Police Special Cell, Delhi Police Economic Offences Wing, Enforcement Directorate, and Income Tax Department are already investigating the charges against NewsClick that it received financing from China and disseminated Chinese propaganda.

    On Tuesday (Oct 3), the Delhi Police conducted extensive raids on a wide range of individuals connected to NewsClick, including journalists, freelancers, writers, and satirists. The English news website has been under scrutiny following allegations of receiving foreign funding. 

    During these operations, journalists such as Urmilesh, Aunindyo Chakravarty, Abhisar Sharma, Paranjoy Guha Thakurta, historian Sohail Hashmi, satirist Sanjay Rajoura, and D Raghunandan from the Centre for Technology & Development were among those questioned.

    During these searches, law enforcement authorities seized electronic evidence, including laptops and mobile phones, and extracted data from hard disks. The raids were conducted based on information provided by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), suggesting potential unlawful activities involving the individuals in question.

    The Enforcement Directorate, primarily tasked with probing financial frauds, alleges that NewsClick received approximately Rs 38 crore from entities with suspected ties to China. This money purportedly went towards the salaries of eight journalists. In total, at least ten journalists associated with NewsClick were subject to these searches.

    This is a developing story...

    Last Updated Oct 11, 2023, 10:25 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka govt bans usage of firecrackers at weddings, Ganesh utsav and political events vkp

    Karnataka govt bans usage of firecrackers at weddings, Ganesh Utsav and political events

    Kerala: Karthyayani Amma, oldest literate woman in the state, passes away anr

    Kerala: Karthyayani Amma, oldest literate woman in the state, passes away

    India vs Afghanistan ICC World Cup 2023 match today in Delhi Check out traffic advisory gcw

    India vs Afghanistan, ICC World Cup 2023 match today in Delhi: Check out traffic advisory

    Kerala: School girl found dead inside home in Alappuzha rkn

    Kerala: School girl found dead inside home in Alappuzha

    PM Modi hails IMF revised forecast of 6.3 percent GDP growth in FY24

    'India a global bright spot...' PM Modi hails IMF revised forecast of 6.3% growth in FY24

    Recent Stories

    Kfar Aza looks apocalyptic; kids, women dragged out of houses and executed IDF exposes Hamas warcrimes

    'Kfar Aza looks apocalyptic; kids, women dragged out of houses and executed...' IDF on Hamas warcrimes (WATCH)

    Israel Hamas war Blame US policy failure in Middle East says Vladimir Putin gcw

    Israel-Hamas war: Blame US policy failure in Middle East, says Vladimir Putin

    Aamir Khan reveals daughter Ira Khan's Wedding Date with Nupur Shikhare; anticipates crying a lot ATG

    Aamir Khan reveals daughter Ira Khan's wedding date with Nupur Shikhare; anticipates crying a lot

    Israel Hamas war: Amy Jackson gets emotional, reacts to Israelis and Palestinians' ongoing war RBA

    Israel-Hamas war: Amy Jackson gets emotional, reacts to ongoing conflict

    Discover rich flavors of Afghanistan: 7 must-try Afghan snacks AJR EAI

    Discover rich flavors of Afghanistan: 7 must-try Afghan snacks

    Recent Videos

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon
    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon
    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon