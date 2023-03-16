Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CBI registers FIR against Manish Sisodia, 5 others in Delhi government's 'Feedback Unit' case

    Reacting to the development, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "PM's plan is to slap several false cases against Manish and keep him in custody for a long period. Sad for the country!"

    CBI registers FIR against Manish Sisodia, 5 others in Delhi government's 'Feedback Unit' case AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 16, 2023, 3:30 PM IST

    Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia was on Thursday (March 16) booked by the CBI in a fresh case related to alleged misuse of official position and using the city government's Feedback Unit for "political snooping".

    Already arrested by the CBI in the excise policy case and at present in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the woes of 51-year-old Sisodia aggravated after the agency registered a fresh case against him on Tuesday and five others for alleged criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, forgery and provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act.

    Also read: 'Didn't say anything anti-India': Congress MP Rahul Gandhi amid Parliament row

    "The agency has booked Sisodia, a 1992-batch IRS officer Sukesh Kumar Jain who was then secretary of vigilance, retired CISF DIG Rakesh Kumar Sinha who was working as special advisor to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and joint director in the Feedback Unit," they said.

    Besides, former joint deputy director of Intelligence Bureau Pradeep Kumar' Punj, who was working as deputy director of the Feedback Unit, retired assistant commandant of CISF Satish Khetrapal who was working as feedback officer and Gopal Mohan, advisor, anti-corruption, to Kejriwal were also booked in the case, officials said.

    The agency has invoked IPC sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 403 (Dishonest misappropriation of property),409 (Criminal breach of trust by public servant), 468 (forgery), 471 (Using as genuine a forged document or electronic record), 477A (falsification of accounts) besides provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act against those named in the FIR.

    Also read: Army Aviation's Cheetah helicopter crashes in Bomdila, Arunachal Pradesh

    Reacting to the development, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "PM's plan is to slap several false cases against Manish and keep him in custody for a long period. Sad for the country!"

    The case relates to the Feedback Unit set by the Aam Aadmi Party to gather relevant information and actionable feedback regarding the working of the various bodies under the jurisdiction of the Delhi Government and to do "trap cases" to check corruption, the FIR alleged.

    The FIR by the Central Bureau of Investigation is an outcome of a preliminary enquiry which had "prima facie disclosed the offences" against the named accused. The CBI, in its preliminary enquiry report, has alleged that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal moved the proposal in a Cabinet meeting in 2015, regarding setting up the unit but no agenda note was circulated.

    Also read: Bengaluru professor Prabhakar Kuppahalli receives PhD at 79, says 'fulfilled long-cherished dream'

    The CBI said the Feedback Unit was functioning for some "hidden purpose" which was not in the interest of the GNCTD but "private interest of the AAP and Manish Sisodia", who played an active role in the creation of the unit, flouting the established rules of GNCTD and MHA in connivance with Sukesh Kumar Jain, the then vigilance secretary.

    It was also revealed that no formal action was taken against any public servant or department based on the Feedback Unit reports, the CBI alleged.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Mar 16, 2023, 3:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Decks cleared for purchase of 307 advanced towed artillery gun systems for Indian Army

    Decks cleared for purchase of 307 advanced towed artillery gun systems for Indian Army

    AI to Bengaluru's rescue? Smart signals to reduce city traffic soon; here's how AJR

    AI to Bengaluru's rescue? Smart signals to reduce city traffic soon; here's how

    I want to speak but Rahul Gandhi slams centre over on controversial London remark AJR

    'I want to speak but...': Rahul Gandhi slams centre over on controversial London remark

    VIDEO US releases footage of Russian SU-27 fighter jet dumping fuel on downed MQ-9 drone

    VIDEO: US releases footage of Russian SU-27 fighter jet dumping fuel on downed MQ-9 drone

    Expert speak: Downing of US drone in Russian jet encounter prompts counter claims of violations in the sky snt

    Expert speak: Downing of US drone in Russian jet encounter prompts counter claims of violations in the sky

    Recent Stories

    Justin Bieber's health update months after his partial facial paralysis makes fans excited vma

    Justin Bieber's health update months after his partial facial paralysis makes fans excited

    Decks cleared for purchase of 307 advanced towed artillery gun systems for Indian Army

    Decks cleared for purchase of 307 advanced towed artillery gun systems for Indian Army

    AI to Bengaluru's rescue? Smart signals to reduce city traffic soon; here's how AJR

    AI to Bengaluru's rescue? Smart signals to reduce city traffic soon; here's how

    football Game on! FIFA ready to go head-to-head with EA Sports; re-elected President Infantino vows 'best egame' snt

    Game on! FIFA ready to go head-to-head with EA Sports; re-elected President Infantino vows 'best egame'

    GATE 2023 result released at gate.iitk.ac.in; know latest updates, steps to check - adt

    GATE 2023 result released at gate.iitk.ac.in; know latest updates, steps to check

    Recent Videos

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon
    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares his top 3 picks to watch

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares top 3 picks to watch

    Video Icon
    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP Prakash Javadekar slams attack on Asianet News

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP slams attack on Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon