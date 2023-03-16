Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Army Aviation's Cheetah helicopter crashes in Bomdila, Arunachal Pradesh

    The Cheetah helicopter reportedly lost contact with the Air Traffic Control at around 09:15 AM. It is reported to have crashed near Mandala, West of Bomdila. 

    Army Aviation Cheetah helicopter crashes in Bomdila, Arunachal Pradesh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 16, 2023, 2:10 PM IST

    An Army Aviation Cheetah helicopter on an operational sortie has crashed near Bomdila in Arunachal Pradesh.

    The Cheetah helicopter reportedly lost contact with the Air Traffic Control at around 09:15 AM. It is reported to have crashed near Mandala, West of Bomdila. 

    According to Defence Ministry spokesman Lt Col Mahendra Rawat, search parties have been launched.

    The Cheetah helicopter is a light utility helicopter used by the Indian Army. It is a single-engine, four-bladed helicopter designed and manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), a state-owned aerospace company in India.

    The Cheetah helicopter has been in service with the Indian Army since the 1970s and is primarily used for reconnaissance, surveillance, and casualty evacuation in high-altitude areas. It has a maximum speed of 180 km/h and can carry a crew of two along with five passengers.

    In recent years, there have been concerns about the ageing fleet of Cheetah helicopters in the Indian Army and their limited capabilities in the face of increasing security challenges.

    To note, the ageing fleet of Cheetah helicopters operated by the Services is to be replaced by the Light Utility Helicopter. The LUH is powered by a single turbo shaft engine Ardiden 1U from Safran Helicopter Engine (SHE), France, with adequate power margins to accomplish high-altitude missions in the Himalayas with ease. The LUH is equipped with Smart Cockpit Display System (Glass Cockpit), and state-of-the-art HUMS (Health & Usage Monitoring System) and is designed for various utility and armed roles. 

    Last Updated Mar 16, 2023, 2:22 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Decks cleared for purchase of 307 advanced towed artillery gun systems for Indian Army

    Decks cleared for purchase of 307 advanced towed artillery gun systems for Indian Army

    VIDEO US releases footage of Russian SU-27 fighter jet dumping fuel on downed MQ-9 drone

    VIDEO: US releases footage of Russian SU-27 fighter jet dumping fuel on downed MQ-9 drone

    Expert speak: Downing of US drone in Russian jet encounter prompts counter claims of violations in the sky snt

    Expert speak: Downing of US drone in Russian jet encounter prompts counter claims of violations in the sky

    Russian Su-27 fighter jets dumped fuel on US drone: How did they do it?

    Russian Su-27 fighters dumped fuel on US drone: How did they do it?

    Despite Make in India push, country still top gun in world's arms import race

    Despite desi push, India still top gun in world's arms import race

    Recent Stories

    Class 10 paper leak shows government failure, says Assam chief minister Himanta Sarma - adt

    Class 10 paper leak shows government failure, says Assam chief minister Himanta Sarma

    ED issues fresh summons to BRS MLC K Kavitha after she skips previous notice; check details AJR

    ED issues fresh summons to BRS MLC K Kavitha after she skips previous notice; check details

    Justin Bieber's health update months after his partial facial paralysis makes fans excited vma

    Justin Bieber's health update months after his partial facial paralysis makes fans excited

    Decks cleared for purchase of 307 advanced towed artillery gun systems for Indian Army

    Decks cleared for purchase of 307 advanced towed artillery gun systems for Indian Army

    AI to Bengaluru's rescue? Smart signals to reduce city traffic soon; here's how AJR

    AI to Bengaluru's rescue? Smart signals to reduce city traffic soon; here's how

    Recent Videos

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon
    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares his top 3 picks to watch

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares top 3 picks to watch

    Video Icon
    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP Prakash Javadekar slams attack on Asianet News

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP slams attack on Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon