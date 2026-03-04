On Holi, Himachal LoP Jairam Thakur called for communal harmony and urged youth to fight the drug menace. He also commented on the safety of Indians in West Asia and criticised the Congress government over state finances and the Rajya Sabha polls.

Thakur Extends Holi Greetings, Calls for Social Harmony

Himachal Pradesh LoP and former Chief Minister of the state Jairam Thakur on Wednesday joined his party workers and supporters, extending Holi greetings to the people across the country while urging communal harmony and youth responsibility on the occasion and calling out the financial prudence in the state. Speaking to ANI amid celebrations, during which he joined in for the traditional Nati folk dance with party workers at his residence, the HP Assembly LoP said, "I extend greetings to everyone on the occasion of Holi. May this festival of colours be auspicious for everyone and bring happiness and prosperity to every family."

Emphasising social unity, Thakur said harmony among communities was essential and urged the youth to shoulder responsibility in tackling social challenges, pointing towards the drug menace as a serious concern that requires coordinated efforts. "May there be harmony among all communities. This is really important. The situations before us today - stopping the rise in liquor consumption and the spread of drugs - are our collective responsibility. We should all shoulder it," he said.

Concern for Indians in West Asia

On the prevailing situation in West Asia, Thakur expressed concern for Indian nationals living and working in the region, adding that he was confident Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been in touch with leaders of concerned countries to ensure the safety of Indian citizens and facilitate their return, if required. "This is naturally a matter of concern. About 1 crore people of our country live there and work. I pray for their safety. I am confident that PM Modi has made all efforts, by speaking to those countries, to ensure that Indian citizens residing there remain safe and if they want to return, they do it safely," Thakur said.

He noted that many residents of Himachal Pradesh are based in countries such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia and said efforts are being made to remain in contact with them.

Criticism of Congress Over Rajya Sabha Polls

Turning to recent political developments, Thakur criticised the ruling Congress government in the state over the upcoming Rajya Sabha election, questioning its delay in announcing a candidate despite having a majority in the state assembly. "Why is Congress tense despite having a majority? Why have they kept their candidate in hiding? They are unable to decide because they are indecisive," he said, alleging internal confusion within the party.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced that polling for the upcoming Rajya Sabha biennial elections will be held on March 16, with vote counting the same day at 5 pm and the process concluding by March 20.

Urges Financial Prudence in State Budget

Meanwhile, commenting on the state budget expected later this month, Thakur said Himachal Pradesh is facing a financial crisis and urged the government to reduce unnecessary expenditure and avoid placing additional burdens on the public. "The government should ensure expenses are reduced, and development remains the priority," he said.

He also targeted what he termed a "blame game" in politics, stating that responsibility lies with the present government and that people want to know what has been achieved in the last three and a half years. (ANI)