Himachal Pradesh Police's ERSS-112 system secured the 2nd All-India rank for February, a significant jump from 34th in November 2025. DGP Ashok Tiwari credited the achievement to the force's dedication, achieved without extra resources.

In a remarkable achievement, the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS-112) of Himachal Pradesh Police has secured the 2nd position at the All-India level for February. Sharing this proud moment, Director General of Police, Himachal Pradesh, Ashok Tiwari, said that this accomplishment is a matter of great pride and satisfaction for the entire police force of the state, an official release said.

Rapid Rise in National Rankings

The DGP informed that the achievement becomes even more significant considering the rapid progress made in recent months. Himachal Pradesh ERSS-112 was ranked on 9 on January 2026, 21st in December 2025 and 34th in November 2025. Achieving the second position in the country within such a short span reflects the collective determination, dedication and hard work of the entire Himachal Pradesh Police.

Success Through Dedication and Reforms

Tiwari emphasised that this success has been achieved without any additional financial resources or extra manpower. It is purely the result of the commitment, enthusiasm and focused efforts of the police force to bring ERSS services among the top performers in the country.

Key Systemic Improvements

To strengthen the system, several important reforms were undertaken, including continuous daily interaction with the ERSS team, prompt resolution of operational issues, shifting the District Command and Control (DCC) to ERSS Shimla, and ensuring regular monitoring of 112 complaints by officers from SHOs to Range DIGs. Police stations and districts where shortcomings were noticed were clearly identified so that necessary improvements could be implemented effectively.

DGP Commends Team, Aims for Greater Excellence

The Director General of Police congratulated Team ERSS and every officer and personnel of Himachal Pradesh Police for their tireless efforts and dedication that made this achievement possible.

"This achievement is a proud milestone for Himachal Pradesh Police, but it is not our final destination. We must continue to work with the same dedication, energy and commitment to further strengthen public trust and service delivery," the DGP stated.

He further added that although Himachal Pradesh Police is a relatively small police force working with limited resources and manpower, the unity, honesty and determination of its personnel enable it to compete with and stand out among the largest police organisations in the country.

The DGP expressed confidence that the collective strength, discipline and commitment of the force will continue to take Himachal Pradesh Police to greater heights and instil pride among every citizen of the state. "Let us continue this momentum and strive for even greater excellence in public service," he said. (ANI)