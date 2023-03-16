Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru professor Prabhakar Kuppahalli receives PhD at 79, says 'fulfilled long-cherished dream'

    The professor's plan was to pursue the degree while he was working in the US during his younger days, however, it could not happen due to unavoidable circumstances. But once he turned 75, he once again took a decision to give it a try.

    Prabhakar Kuppahalli (79) has proved that there is no age limit to learning after he recieved his PhD in material science during the 41st annual convocation of Mangalore University on Wednesday (March 15).

    Kuppahalli who has a teaching experience of more than 40 years under his belt is a visiting faculty member at Bengaluru's Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering. He had enrolled for his PhD at the same college which is affiliated with Mangalore University.

    "It was my long-cherished dream that I get a PhD," said Kuppahalli. His wife Pushpa Prabha is a homemaker and his son an IT professional.

    Speaking to a news organisation, Kuppahalli said that in 2017, he enrolled for a PhD in material science and after five years, he finally fulfilled his dream. He also said that his PhD wouldn't have been possible without support from his guide, R Keshavmurthy, who is a professor in the department of mechanical engineering at the college.

    "It was Keshavmurthy who pushed me hard to pursue my dream," he said. Kuppahalli presently guides undergraduate and postgraduate students in research.

    Kuppahalli was born on March 1, 1944 and completed his engineering from IISc Bangalore in 1966. He then worked at IIT Bombay for a few years, before moving to the US. He then went on and completed his masters from University of Pittsburgh in 1976 and worked there for 15 years, before moving back to India.

