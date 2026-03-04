The Maharashtra government is intensifying efforts to bring back Indians stranded in the Middle East due to the Israel-Iran conflict. Minister Girish Mahajan and CM Devendra Fadnavis assured their safe return within 2-3 days.

Maharashtra Govt's Swift Response

Amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran, the Maharashtra government has intensified efforts to ensure the safe return of Indian nationals stranded in various Middle-Eastern countries. Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan on Wednesday said that the situation is expected to stabilise within the next two days, while assuring that the state government and Centre are closely monitoring developments.

Speaking to the reporters, Mahajan said, "The situation will be normal in 2 days. Prime Minister Modi, as well as CM Devendra Fadnavis, are both monitoring the situation. As part of my department work, I have talked to various people and consoled them... We will try to bring everyone back in the next 2-3 days... We have issued a website and a helpline number for the convenience of the people..."

CM Fadnavis Details Evacuation Efforts

Earlier today, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the state government is expecting the Indians stranded in West Asia amid the conflict to return in the next two to three days. Addressing the Maharashtra Legislative Council during the Budget Session, Fadnavis said that the Centre is taking the initiative to bring back the Indians, while the state government is in contact with people in West Asia through Marathi mandals.

Coordination and Support Measures

Describing the steps taken by the state government, he said that they have issued a helpline number and advisories to help the Indians stranded in West Asian countries. The Chief Minister said, "The airspace was closed as the war began. Those people were not the residents but Indian people; we started receiving messages from them. Immediately, we contacted the Centre and the MEA. We contacted the embassy. Our Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Girish Mahajan was given the responsibility. We issued a WhatsApp number."

"Air India's flights are gradually bringing people back. Some airspaces are closed while some were opened. In Kuwait, people found it difficult to get a visa, but we brought them all to one place and are trying to ensure that they do not face any issues there. We are also in touch with stranded people through Marathi Mandals (groups of Marathi people residing or working in those areas) of those locations. I have issued the advisory on my X account as well," he added.

Assuring the House to bring back Indians safely, Fadnavis said that the Centre is sensitive towards students and tourists.

Conflict Background

This came amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, which began with US and Israeli strikes against Iran on February 28. Iran has also retaliated by launching ballistic missiles and drones at US assets and allies across the region, including Israel, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan, further widening the conflict. (ANI)