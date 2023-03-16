'Didn't say anything anti-India': Congress MP Rahul Gandhi amid Parliament row

The BJP has stepped up the heat on Gandhi, accusing him of speaking against India and the country's institutions including Parliament and has demanded an apology from him.

Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday (March 16) arrived in Parliament amid the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders demanding his apology over remarks made in the United Kingdom.

Speaking to reporters, Rahul Gandhi said, "I didn't speak anything anti-India (in London seminar). If they allow, I will speak inside the parliament."

Meanwhile, it can be seen that the Parliament has been witnessing a massive stand-off between the government and opposition over Gandhi. The Congress and other opposition parties are demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Adani-Hindenburg issue. The BJP has demanded that Rahul Gandhi apologise to Parliament for insulting India on the foreign soil.

The Wayanad MP arrived in Parliament House after his return from abroad and smiled when asked if he would apologise for his remarks made in London.

During an event in the UK, Gandhi had alleged that the structures of Indian democracy are under attack and there is a "full-scale assault" on the country's institutions.

The BJP has stepped up the heat on Gandhi, accusing him of speaking against India and the country's institutions including Parliament and has demanded an apology from him.

"What Rahul Gandhi says is the same language used by those who are anti-India both in the country and outside," Union law minister Kiren Rijiju said earlier today, reiterating the BJP's demand for an apology by the Congress leader.