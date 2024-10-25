Caught on camera: Women slap elderly couple after fight over walking dog in Noida society (WATCH)

Two young women walking their dog were caught on camera slapping an elderly couple during an argument. A video of the incident has gone viral with social media users slamming the girls for their misbehaviour.

Shweta Kumari
First Published Oct 25, 2024, 3:23 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 25, 2024, 3:23 PM IST

In a horrifying incident in a housing society in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida, two young women walking their dog were caught on camera slapping an elderly couple during an argument. A video of the incident has gone viral with social media users slamming the girls for their misbehaviour.

“I can do lots of things. Don’t touch me," one of the women was heard telling the couple in the video. Immediately, the other woman intervened and hit the elderly woman, saying: “Don’t touch her. Aisa thappad maarungi main (I will slap you)!”. Things took a turn for worse, when the woman did not stop there and proceeded to hit the elderly man as well.

Also read: SHOCKING! Hyderabad man dies after he falls from hotel's 3rd floor while chasing a dog (WATCH)

Things escalated and chaos erupted as the man who was recording the video screamed, “How could you hit him?” 

“Excuse me, I need help,” the man said, as he asked people to intervene. As one of the residents asked him for details, he said: “Arre uncle ko maar diya ladki ne. Kutte ko ghuma rahi hai bina leash ke, bas woh bola (The girl hit the elderly man. The couple scolded her because their pet dog was not on a leash).”

 

Also read: Man chases, dances around visibly uncomfortable Russian tourist at Delhi's India Gate, sparks outrage (WATCH)

For more reliable and latest news
